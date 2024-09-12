Lynk & Co at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 – Showcasing Innovation together with parent company Geely Holding Group

The Chinese automotive brand will make its European debut at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024

For the first time in Europe, Lynk & Co join forces with parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, marking a strong presence at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024. The Chinese group is participating by showcasing three of its distinguished brands: the distinct mobility provider Lynk & Co, Zeekr and Geely Auto.

As a critical part of Geely’s portfolio of brands, Lynk & Co is presenting its latest innovations, highlighting its strategic role within the group and its dedication to shaping the future of mobility.

As part of Lynk & Co’s product portfolio expansion plans, the brand is presenting the new version of its 01 plug-in hybrid and it’s unique powertrain model to the European audience for the first time, while also highlighting the recently launched Z10 model.

· The New Lynk & Co 01: An upgraded and exciting new version of the 01 plug-in hybrid delivers refined design changes inside and out, a selection of new trim levels and colors, advanced infotainment technology, and a more powerful, more efficient powertrain.

· Powertrain Model: Leveraging the engineering expertise of the Geely Holding Group, this powertrain boosts power and efficiency, while solidifying the 01 as a key player in the transition to full electric vehicles. With a combined output of 206kW (276hp) and 535Nm of torque, the car delivers sharper acceleration and more responsive handling on the road.

· Z10: The Z10 model, available only in China, is Lynk & Co’s first fully electric flagship sedan, featuring an original design inspired by “The Next Day” aesthetic.

When: September 10 to 14, 2024.