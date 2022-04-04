Lufthansa Industry Solutions and Audi plan new IT joint venture focused on software and cloud solutions

Lufthansa Industry Solutions and Audi are planning to start a joint venture

Lufthansa Industry Solutions and Audi are planning to start a joint venture. The new company will focus on the agile individual development, integration and operation of strategic applications and on consultation services in the fields of IT security and cloud platform development. Both companies have signed an agreement on the foundation of the joint venture. The agreement is still pending approval by the respective authorities.

Lufthansa Industry Solutions and Audi will leverage the many years of strong collaboration between them to offer IT talents an attractive start-up-like environment. Both companies will bundle their know-how in the joint venture for the long term. With AUDI AG bringing to bear its competency in the automotive sector and Lufthansa Industry Solutions its IT expertise, both companies stand to gain from the joint venture. By founding the joint venture, the partners are strengthening their previous collaboration while optimizing the use of their shared abilities. Further details, such as the name of the joint venture, will be made public in due course.

SOURCE: Audi