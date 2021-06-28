Lothian Buses’ first BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deckers are funded by SP Energy Networks

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied four zero-emission BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck buses to Lothian Buses in Edinburgh

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied four zero-emission BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck buses to Lothian Buses in Edinburgh. Their introduction has been funded as a flagship project of SP Energy Networks’ £20m Green Economy Fund.

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. SP Energy Networks is part of the ScottishPower group, a Principal Partner for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow in four months’ time. Through the Green Economy Fund, SP Energy Networks is investing in the communities that it serves to support the UK and Scottish governments’ green energy ambitions.

The four BYD ADL Enviro400EV buses were built locally by ADL in Falkirk, further benefitting the Scottish economy. Lothian Buses will use the electric buses, each of which is 10.8m long and has seats for up to 72 passengers, on its route 10 between Leith, Edinburgh city centre and Bonaly.

Their introduction enables Edinburgh to take a major step in its journey towards the city becoming Net Zero by 2030. These buses will bring immediate benefits to the city and the communities in which they operate, helping improve the city’s air quality and reducing pollution.

Nigel Serafini, Interim Managing Director at Lothian Buses, said: “Across the last decade, Lothian has removed around 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from our carbon footprint through our fleet replacement strategies, and the introduction of Edinburgh’s first fully electric double decker buses allows us to continue on this journey, further reducing our impact on the environment. These new buses are fitted with the most advanced zero emissions technology and the introduction of these vehicles across our Service 10 further cements our commitment to meet the requirements of the Scottish Government and The City of Edinburgh Council’s climate change strategies. We’re delighted to have been able to partner with SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund on this project and look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Paul Davies, President and Managing Director of ADL, said: “These new electric buses take our collaboration with Lothian Buses to the next step by further reducing emissions and improving air quality while continuing to reinvest in the Scottish economy and local communities where we assemble our buses. The BYD ADL partnership’s combination of BYD’s proven battery technology and ADL’s world-class focus on vehicle specification ensures that drivers, engineers and passengers alike will love these buses.”

Managing Director at BYD UK, Frank Thorpe, added: “It’s enormously encouraging to see initiatives like the Green Economy Fund supporting the switch to eMobility. As a result, Scotland is embracing electrification as enthusiastically as any nation in Europe. I’m also delighted to see forward-thinking operators, like Lothian Buses, looking increasingly to the BYD ADL partnership to deliver not only the highest quality electric buses, but also genuine long-term economic and environmental benefits for Scottish towns and cities.”

Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer at SP Energy Networks, said: “This is an historic moment in Edinburgh’s journey to Net Zero. The four new electric double decker buses will serve one of the busiest bus routes in the capital and provide a blueprint for other routes across the city. Edinburgh has ambitious plans to be a leading UK Net Zero emissions city by 2030 but for that to happen there needs to be big changes. The introduction of this new technology will improve air quality and noise pollution while supporting the city’s green recovery from the pandemic. We are committed to collaborating with government and industry to harness the knowledge, skills and resources we need to tackle climate change. Net Zero is now the prism through which we take all our business decisions. It’s one of the key drivers of our decision to become a Principal Partner of the COP26 global climate change conference, which is taking place in Scotland later this year. By working with our partners in Edinburgh and across Scotland through initiatives such as this we can deliver the cleaner, greener and better future we all want, quicker.”

SOURCE: BYD