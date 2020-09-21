Listen now: “Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story,” episode 5, now available wherever you listen to podcasts

   September 21, 2020

The first five episodes of Ford’s new podcast, Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Storyare now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and everywhere listeners find their favorite podcasts. Here is the complete episode schedule with release dates:

August 10, Episode 1: The American Dream

August 10, Episode 2: Cracks in the Pavement

August 24, Episode 3: Going Downhill

September 7, Episode 4: End of the Road

September 21, Episode 5: Driving in the Dark

October 5, Episode 6: Stuck in the Mud

October 19, Episode 7: Green Light

November 2, Episode 8: Hold on Tight

