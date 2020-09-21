Listen now: “Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story,” episode 5, now available wherever you listen to podcasts

The first five episodes of Ford’s new podcast, Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story, are now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and everywhere listeners find their favorite podcasts. Here is the complete episode schedule with release dates:
August 10, Episode 1: The American Dream
August 10, Episode 2: Cracks in the Pavement
August 24, Episode 3: Going Downhill
September 7, Episode 4: End of the Road
September 21, Episode 5: Driving in the Dark
October 5, Episode 6: Stuck in the Mud
October 19, Episode 7: Green Light
November 2, Episode 8: Hold on Tight
SOURCE: Ford