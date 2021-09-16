Lightyear: On the road to clean mobility: surpassing a $110 million funding milestone

After a summer full of milestones, from driving our latest Validation Prototype for over 440 miles, to signing with Valmet Automotive for the production of Lightyear One, and opening a new production facility for our solar roofs, we are inspired to see the trust people have instilled in us and their confidence in clean mobility

We reached the $110 million funding milestone with the help of one of the largest international insurers in the Netherlands, Cooperation DELA. This investment aligns with their long-term focus on sustainability. Together, we can work on our shared mission of bringing clean mobility to everyone, everywhere.

A private investment also came from art collector Joop van Caldenborgh, as he is convinced of the emergence of solar car technology.

“It is great to see the acknowledgement from investors, which is a testament to the confidence that they have in Lightyear”, Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear. “Thanks to the trust and funding received from our investors, we can further grow as a company and bring our Lightyear One exclusive model on the market in 2022.”

SOURCE: Lightyear