Lexus’ “SENSES ELECTRIFIED” at Milan Design Week Rescheduled to June

In consideration of the ongoing health concerns regarding the current outbreak of coronavirus disease, LEXUS DESIGN EVENT 2020 “SENSES ELECTRIFIED” will be rescheduled to June 16th through June 21st, following the postponement of Milan Design Week 2020. The Grand Prix Selection of the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020 will also be made at that time. The decision was made to ensure the safety of visitors and stakeholders.

We will continue to provide updates regarding “SENSES ELECTRIFIED” as further information becomes available.

Source: LEXUS