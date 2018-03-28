Lexus partners with 23andMe for “Genetic Select”

Finding the perfect vehicle that meets your every need was once only a fantasy, but now it’s becoming reality. Through a partnership with 23andMe, Inc., the leading personal genetics company, Lexus will soon offer the ultimate answer to vehicle customization. Genetic Select is a revolutionary new car buying experience that takes the only thing that matters into consideration when selecting a vehicle—the driver. A demonstration video can be found

Genetic Select will be available starting April 1 at Lexus dealerships. Genetic Select’s patented DNA sequencing model-to-model technology will pair drivers to a Lexus vehicle that’s tailored to their every characteristic. The landmark innovation can accurately predict—based on the driver’s DNA—which vehicle is the right choice. For example, if the customer does not have a genetic variant for bald spots, the car will come equipped with a sun roof. Or those genetically prone to more freckles will receive custom window tinting. In fact, 23andMe’s understanding of genetic variants is so precise, Genetic Select will enable Lexus to deliver the perfect color, trim, horsepower allotment, seating configuration, and radio presets, within a 99.99967 percent degree of accuracy. It will be impossible to tell where the driver ends and where the car begins.

“Lexus has always obsessed over crafting an individual experience for customers, both in selecting their vehicle, as well as in the ownership process,” said Cooper Ericksen, Lexus vice president of marketing. “Exceeding customers’ expectations is in the Lexus DNA. Now, we’re taking it to the next level by tapping into our customers’ DNA, too.”

The Genetic Select appointment takes about 10 minutes and doesn’t involve a single signature or question. Lexus’ service staff will collect a saliva sample and send it off to 23andMe for sequence testing. Within 48 hours, the perfect vehicle will arrive at the customer’s doorstep. The driver won’t even need a key to operate it—the revolutionary new saliva-powered start-system operates via a DNA ignition sensor on the steering wheel. Just lick and drive. Customers can make their appointments at their local Lexus dealerships starting April 1.