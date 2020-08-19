LEVC expands UK service and maintenance network

LEVC doubled its sales volume in 2019 with its electric TX taxi, appealing to both drivers and fleet owners alike with its successful combination of zero emissions capable eCity technology, unrivalled turning circle capability, renowned durability and unique, iconic design.

The company’s growth plans continue with the launch of a second product, VN5, later this year, as it sets sights on revolutionising the diesel-dominated commercial vehicle industry.

LEVC’s new VN5 electric van has a flexible zero emissions capable range of over 300 miles (484 km)* and offers the same reliable, hard-working construction and unrivalled turning circle agility as the company’s highly successful TX taxi.

With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

SOURCE: LEVC