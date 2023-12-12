LEVC enters the space race with new L380 electric large multi-purpose vehicle

First of a range of new, fully electric vehicles based on Geely Holding Group’s innovative Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) unveiled

LEVC today reveals the L380, the first of a new range of innovative, spacious, fully electric models, which will see the brand accelerate its transition from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of e-mobility solutions.

Following the launch of a state-of-the-art new EV platform – Geely Holding Group’s Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) – earlier this year, the L380 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is the first model that will be underpinned by this revolutionary technology, offering advances in range, efficiency, safety, charging time, durability, and connectivity.

With more than a century of ‘mobility’ in its DNA, LEVC has always been focused on meeting the needs of society by transporting people around urban areas. From the beginning, LEVC’s vehicles have been designed with one core principle in mind: purpose-built solutions.

LEVC’s new L380 model builds on this unrivalled heritage and propels the company into an entirely new market, delivering smart, green, safe, and accessible mobility, raising the bar for interior flexibility, with multiple seating configurations, available in a six or eight-seat layout. Initially launched in China in 2024, L380 will become available in additional markets too, with more details – including technical specifications – to follow next year.

Alex Nan CEO of LEVC, commented “LEVC’s strategy is to become a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company and our new direction will see us grow beyond manufacturing the world’s most advanced taxi, the TX, and deliver smart, green, safe, and accessible mobility solutions to all. Building on our unrivalled heritage in producing the iconic London black cab, we have adapted our business to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for spacious, flexible electric vehicles. The L380 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) debuts today and ushers in not one but two firsts for LEVC: it is our first model to be based on advanced, flexible Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) technology – and it also launches LEVC into an entirely new sector. Setting new standards for occupant-focused interior space, L380 raises the bar for large luxury fully electric MPVs. The first of a new range of models, it is inspired by our rich history, combined with the resources of the Geely organisation, setting us on an exciting new path, bringing advanced zero-emission transportation to more customers than ever before. ”

SOURCE: LEVC