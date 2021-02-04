LEVC appoints Martin Rada as Managing Director LEVC Europe

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces the appointment of Martin Rada as its new Managing Director for LEVC Europe Operations. LEVC’s European office is located in Frankfurt, Germany and Martin will oversee and manage all activities in the region.

There are now 19 dealer partners across continental Europe, with further network growth planned this year in markets including Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Greece and Italy. There will be more than 50 dealers in place in key European locations by the end of 2021 and the combined sales volume in the region is forecast to be higher than LEVC’s home market in the UK in 2022.