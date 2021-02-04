LEVC appoints Martin Rada as Managing Director LEVC Europe

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces the appointment of Martin Rada as its new Managing Director for LEVC Europe Operations. LEVC’s European office is located in Frankfurt, Germany and Martin will oversee and manage all activities in the region.
There are now 19 dealer partners across continental Europe, with further network growth planned this year in markets including Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Greece and Italy. There will be more than 50 dealers in place in key European locations by the end of 2021 and the combined sales volume in the region is forecast to be higher than LEVC’s home market in the UK in 2022.
Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented:
“Europe is an extremely important region for LEVC as we continue our export strategy to grow the company outside of the UK. We will be introducing LEVC into new markets and new business sectors this year, as well as launching our new electric van, VN5, in Europe. I am very pleased to welcome Martin to the team to play a critical role in ensuring LEVC’s success in Europe.”
With a 25-year career in the automotive industry, Martin brings with him a wealth of experience from a number of European leadership roles, notably within the Fiat Group and including managing director for Fiat Chrysler in Germany. Most recently, Martin was CEO and Co-founder of the startup “ViveLaCar” in Austria and Switzerland.
Commenting on his appointment at LEVC, Martin Rada said:
“I am delighted to join such an iconic and established British brand to grow its presence across Europe. With the new VN5 electric van joining TX this year, I look forward to working with the team in Frankfurt to develop our commercial operations in new and existing European markets and significantly increase LEVC’s customer base across the continent.”
SOURCE: LEVC