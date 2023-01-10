Letter of Intent for ordering over 50 eActros LongHaul: Tevex Logistics to rely on Mercedes-Benz e-truck

Logistics subsidiary of the Tönnies Group plans to electrify its fleet

Tevex Logistics, the logistics subsidiary of the Tönnies Group, intends to use the eActros LongHaul battery-powered long-distance truck for the delivery of foodstuffs in the future. During an official customer visit to Daimler Truck headquarters, Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, as well as Clemens Tönnies, Managing Partner of the Tönnies Group and Dirk Mutlak, Managing Director at Tevex Logistics, signed a joint Letter of Intent for the order of 50 Mercedes-Benz electric semitrailer tractors. The eActros LongHaul with a range of around 500 km is scheduled to go into series production in 2024.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Tevex is a long-standing partner of Mercedes-Benz Trucks with a great innovative spirit. We are delighted that the logistics company is planning to rely on the eActros LongHaul for particularly demanding, temperature-controlled food transport.”

Clemens Tönnies, Managing Partner: “We aim to halve our CO2 emissions from road transport by 2030. This is an important part of our sustainability agenda ‘t30’.”

Dirk Mutlak, Managing Director at Tevex Logistics: “The eActros LongHaul is intended to help us achieve our sustainability goals as quickly as possible. We are very much looking forward to the start of series production. Alternative drives are no longer the future, but the present.”

The Tönnies Group’s sustainability agenda “t30”

Tönnies from Rheda-Wiedenbrück (East Westphalia) has bundled the sustainability goals in the “t30” agenda. By 2030 the group aims to become one of Europe’s most sustainable food producers. To this end, the family-owned company has defined measurable and specific targets for the coming years – including the reduction of CO2 emissions in logistics per trip. By using the first e-truck from Mercedes-Benz Trucks, as well as further acquisitions and conversions, the logistics subsidiary has already managed to achieve around a third of its targets. The focus is on sustainable food production along the entire chain. The purpose of this Letter of Intent is to further strengthen the path Tönnies has chosen.

The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul

Development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks are designing the eActros LongHaul so that the vehicle and its components meet the same durability requirements as a comparable conventional heavy long-distance Actros. That means 1.2 million kilometers on the road over a period of ten years. The batteries used in the eActros LongHaul employ lithium-iron phosphate cell technology (LFP). These are characterized, above all, by a long service life and more usable energy. The batteries of the production eActros LongHaul can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in well under 30 minutes at a charging station with an output of about one megawatt. Three battery packs provide an installed total capacity of over 600 kWh and two electric motors, as part of a new e-axle, generate a continuous output of 400 kW and a peak output of over 600 kW.

In addition to the tractor unit, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid variants of the eActros LongHaul right at market launch. This will offer customers numerous other possible use cases in fully electric transport.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck