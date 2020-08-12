Leoni’s sales and earnings substantially impacted by Covid-19 pandemic – implementation of VALUE 21 on track

“The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the global automotive industry and its suppliers hard. Despite the immediate measures we have taken and the important progress made in implementing VALUE 21, our operating business was significantly impacted in the second quarter. We expect to have reached the low point in the current phase of the pandemic in April, and we have since seen a gradual recovery in our customers’ production. Nevertheless, the rest of the year remains extremely challenging.” Aldo Kamper, CEO of Leoni AG