Leoni celebrates the expansion of its automotive cables production at Cuauhtémoc, Mexico

Increasing demand for electromobility cables triggers further investments

Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector, is celebrating the further expansion of its automotive cables location in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico. Many guests attended the celebration, including the Governor of Chihuahua Maria Eugenia Campos, the Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Maria Angelica Granados, the Local Deputy Saul Mireles and the Deputy Mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Elias Humberto Perez.

Since its foundation in 1998, Leoni Cable in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, has become an important player in the automotive cables business in NAFTA. A broad product portfolio ranging from simple single core cables to complex multi-core cables for driver assistance systems and data cables for autonomous driving is answering the needs of Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers in North America. Charging cables and high voltage cables for Electromobility applications are the latest addition to the portfolio and experience a quickly grown demand that requires the expansion of production facilities.

Growth of product diversity, capacity and jobs

In 2020, Phase I of a project called EMOMEX (E-Mobility Mexico) was accomplished. It included an investment of USD 27 Million in in equipment and machines for the design, development and production of high-voltage cables and cables for charging systems. More than 120 new highly qualified employees were hired.

In 2022, the now celebrated expansion was necessary to satisfy the increasing demand from the market. With the new building, the production area has been increased by more than 40% to 10,723 m². In the next 5 years, Leoni will invest appr. USD 16.8 Million in corresponding production equipment. The expansion is accompanied by the creation of at least 30 new jobs.

At the occasion of the opening ceremony, Bill Livengood, President of Leoni Cables North America, once again expressed his gratitude for the excellent cooperation with the state of Chihuahua and the city of Cuauhtémoc.

SOURCE: Leoni