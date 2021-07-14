LeasysGO! lands at Ciampino: new Leasys electric charging points at Rome Airport

LeasysGO!’s sustainable car sharing, dedicated to the electric New 500, lands at Rome Ciampino Airport

LeasysGO!’s sustainable car sharing, dedicated to the electric New 500, lands at Rome Ciampino Airport. After its launch in the Capital and the extension of the service to and from Fiumicino, Leasys, the Stellantis brand and a subsidiary of FCA Bank, is installing new electric charging points at the Giovan Battista Pastine airport, expanding the scope of its car sharing operations and meeting the needs of air travellers.

The charging stations unveiled today, which can be used for car sharing as well as for the electric and plug-in hybrid models of the Leasys short- and long-term rental plans, complete the services offered by the Leasys Mobility Store at the airport. Starting from today, customers will be able to find at Ciampino a fleet of charged electric New 500s by LeasysGO! at all times, and more.

Thus continues the electrification strategy of Leasys, which broadens the horizons of LeasysGO! after the success achieved so far in Rome, Milan and Turin. The car sharing service is already available also at the airports of Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate and Turin Caselle, where a “shuttle service” connects the two airports to the city of Turin at no additional cost to the €0.29/minute of the standard service, an excellent solution for tourists about to go on holiday.

SOURCE: Stellantis