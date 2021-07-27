Leasys and Free2Move eSolutions together to charge rented electric cars

Leasys, a Stellantis brand and a subsidiary of FCA Bank, and Free2Move eSolutions, specialized in innovative technologies to guide the transition to e-mobility, take another step forward on the road to increasingly mature and efficient electric mobility

The partnership between the two companies has led to the launch of a free charging project that will further enhance Leasys’s mobility offering. Starting today, the rental fee of all electric and hybrid cars rented with Noleggio Chiaro (a flagship product in the Leasys portfolio, whose success has earned it the Product of the Year 2020 award) will include an easyWallbox.

One of the first products developed by Free2Move eSolutions, easyWallbox is an easy-to-use plug&play home charging system: simply plug it into an electrical socket in your garage or parking space to charge your electric or plug-in hybrid car at 2.3 kW, without any installation costs.

The easyWallbox will be supplied with the rented car, together with the cables for home and public charging and the Leasys e-mobility card for free charging at the Leasys Mobility Stores and for the payment of public fees at Enel X’s charging stations.

All Leasys customers will also have the option of requesting – at a special price, not included in the fee – the professional installation that will allow the easyWallbox to operate at up to 7.4 kW as well as to use only the power available at home in real time, avoiding any risk of blackout.

Noleggio Chiaro, elected Product of the Year 2020 in the Car Services category, is one of Leasys’s flagship products: an innovative long-term rental solution that allows customers to have a right of first refusal on the purchase of the car at the end of the contract, and to know the price of the car at the end of the rental period from the outset. Noleggio Chiaro is available in the standard plan – which includes routine and non-routine maintenance, as well as theft, fire and damage repair insurance – for customers who want an all-inclusive package that relieves them of all burdens. It is also available in the light formula, which enables customers to rent a car at a competitive fee with a minimum set of services: third party liability (RCA) insurance, road tax, roadside assistance, the I-Care infomobility service and the usual use of the Leasys UMove app to manage the contract from a smartphone.

“We are proud of this first initiative that brings together Leasys and Free2Move eSolutions, two brands that share a common link with the Stellantis Group and are top players in the eco-sustainable mobility space,” said Giacomo Carelli, CEO of FCA Bank and Chairman of Leasys. “This partnership is a further decisive step in the creation of an increasingly complete range of rental products integrated into a charging ecosystem, to the benefit of both the environment and consumers”.

Roberto Di Stefano, CEO of Free2Move eSolutions, said: “Combining the winning features of Free2Move eSolutions and Leasys in a partnership does not just mean participating in the spread of electric vehicles by transforming the use of these cars into a common and consolidated habit, but advancing a completely different concept for their use, and that goes for mobility in general. Only in this way will it be possible to contribute effectively to the achievement of the sustainability goals we have set for ourselves”.

