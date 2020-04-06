Lear publishes interactive safe work playbook on lear.com

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, is making available to all organizations its Safe Work Playbook, a newly created interactive guide offering potentially helpful practices for health and safety procedures, cross-functional teamwork, operating discipline and training for employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We created this Safe Work Playbook to proactively address the unique challenges of resuming our operations, when it is safe to do so, following an extended work stoppage caused by COVID-19,” said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. “Tapping our global Operations, Human Resources, Employee Health and Safety, Information Technology, and Communications teams, the playbook lays out processes to raise awareness of new health and well-being protocols.”

The Safe Work Playbook can be downloaded in various formats by companies of all sizes across industries at Lear.com’s Safe Work Playbook webpage.

Businesses that have been providing essential services and continuing to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic may particularly benefit from the content.

While it is not a one-size-fits-all approach, the Safe Work Playbook includes practical recommendations based on CDC guidelines that could be tailored by businesses to address various scenarios they may face when returning to work. A living document, it will be modified and updated with learnings and input received from Lear employees and external sources – serving as a centralized resource for pandemic response and preparation.

Utilizing Lear’s global experience in complex and demanding operational environments, the manual covers a wide range of topics, including:

Step-by-step guides for setting up a pandemic prevention team

Cleaning and disinfection procedures

Staggering shifts and lunch breaks and other social distancing strategies

On-site health screening

Protocols for isolating employees who become ill at work and for cleaning vehicles used for transporting workers

Additionally, the playbook outlines practices for communicating with teams and robust training plans for employees. The Health and Wellness section offers a carefully-curated signage package aimed at informing and educating employees that may be easily customized for a variety of applications and floorplans.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone, and reestablishing a workplace where employees feel comfortable performing their jobs safely is a multi-faceted challenge,” said Scott. “Our cross-functional team has poured many hours into creating this playbook with one goal in mind – keeping our teams as safe, prepared and informed as possible. It is our hope that by sharing this resource we can help other organizations accomplish the same goals, as everyone adapts to new operating protocols in today’s still challenging conditions.”

SOURCE: Lear