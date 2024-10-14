Leapmotor B10 makes global debut at the Paris Motor Show

Leapmotor debuts the B10, its first global C-SUV, at the Paris Motor Show, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s international expansion

Leapmotor International made an impressive entrance at the Paris Motor Show today with the global debut of the highly anticipated B10, the first model in its B-series. This launch marks a critical milestone in Leapmotor’s global expansion, as the company accelerates its efforts to provide accessible, high-tech electric vehicles (EVs) across Europe and beyond.

Zhu Jiangming, Founder of Leapmotor, introduced the B10 during the event, emphasizing its significance as Leapmotor’s first global model. “The B10 embodies our vision for an electric future—offering not only superior performance and smart connectivity, but also making that future accessible to consumers worldwide,” Zhu said.

The B10, a sleek C-SUV, is built on Leapmotor’s advanced LEAP 3.5 architecture, a highly integrated platform that provides cutting-edge features like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a customizable digital cockpit, and intelligent driving capabilities. The B10 is designed to meet the needs of tech-savvy, eco-conscious consumers looking for an electric vehicle that blends style, performance, and advanced technology.

Tianshu Xin, CEO of Leapmotor International, emphasized Leapmotor’s ambitious global strategy during the unveiling, saying, “Leapmotor International may be a start-up, but it’s a start-up with two incredibly strong parents. One brings innovation and competitive pricing to the table, while the other—through our partnership with Stellantis—offers powerful global resources and an unmatched service infrastructure. Together, we are able to offer consumers products like the B10, which combine cutting-edge technology with affordability.”

The B10: Leapmotor’s Gateway to Global Expansion

The B10 represents the first of many upcoming models that will be launched as part of Leapmotor’s B-series, designed specifically for global markets. This new C-SUV is targeted at younger consumers seeking a vehicle that offers not only advanced technology and connectivity but also strong environmental credentials at a competitive price.

With the B10, Leapmotor is entering a highly competitive segment of the global market. Its combination of smart technology, a bold design, and integrated features makes it stand out in a crowded field.

Global Expansion and Commitment to Europe

Leapmotor’s debut at the Paris Motor Show comes as the company accelerates its global expansion. As of September 23rd, Leapmotor has already commenced sales in Europe, with over 200 dealers across 13 countries. The company plans to expand this footprint to 500 sales points in Europe by the end of 2025.

This rapid expansion reflects Leapmotor’s broader strategy of making electric mobility accessible to all, as encapsulated in its brand promise, “Excellence within Reach”.

Other Models on Display at Paris

Alongside the B10, Leapmotor also showcased other key models in its portfolio, including:

The C16 : A D-SUV featuring an 800V silicon carbide platform , designed for fast charging and spacious family use. Its 2+2+2 seating configuration and 15-minute charging capabilities make it ideal for long-distance travel.

: A featuring an , designed for fast charging and spacious family use. Its and 15-minute charging capabilities make it ideal for long-distance travel. The T03 : A compact A-segment EV designed for urban mobility. Starting at 18,900 euros, it offers great value for city drivers seeking an affordable, high-quality electric vehicle.

: A compact designed for urban mobility. Starting at 18,900 euros, it offers great value for city drivers seeking an affordable, high-quality electric vehicle. The C10: A D-SUV designed for modern tech-savvy consumers in mind, featuring Leapmotor’s innovative Cell to Chassis technology and life-easing safety features. Available from 36,400 euros, the C10 is aiming for the 5-star E-NCAP safety rating.

Partnership with Stellantis and Future Plans

As Leapmotor continues to grow globally, its partnership with Stellantis remains central to its strategy. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “Together with Leapmotor, we are making high-tech, affordable electric mobility accessible to consumers beyond Greater China. Our combined strengths allow us to bring innovative solutions to the market quickly and effectively.”

Looking ahead, Leapmotor is preparing to launch additional models from the B-series in 2025, underscoring its commitment to expanding its portfolio and providing accessible electric vehicles across the globe.

SOURCE: Stellantis