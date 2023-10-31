Leading premium automaker builds next-generation operating system with Qt

Qt Group has today announced the next stage of its long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz

Qt Group has today announced the next stage of its long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz. The car manufacturer has upgraded to Qt 6 and is leveraging the Qt framework, design, development, and quality assurance tools to support building its highly-anticipated operating system – MB.OS – in all its cars and displays. Qt’s support will enable cross-platform development and shorten time-to-market.

The OS, which encompasses the automaker’s ‘user experience’ system, is a breakthrough new architecture that advances the software-defined vehicle concept, including new digital displays and improved driver assistance. With Qt forming a crucial part of the automaker’s software-defined vehicle development, this next phase of the partnership is expected to transform the performance, ease of development, and maintainability of in-vehicle applications running on MB.OS.

The Qt framework and tools give automakers the ability to take ownership of their onboard software in-house, with many others now looking to follow the leading OEMs’ suit. Qt is used by over 1.5 million developers worldwide. Providing cross-platform solutions for the entire software development lifecycle, from UI design and software development to quality assurance and deployment, Qt enables designers and developers to work simultaneously and speed up development time.

“It’s great to see industry leaders creating innovative user experiences. Upgrading to Qt 6 means the team has the perfect tools to support the development of software-defined vehicles,” says Steffan Schumacher, Senior Vice President, Business Operations at Qt.“Qt is the perfect match for building digital user interfaces, especially with a commitment to creating new infotainment experiences that allow for flexible upgrades.”

Qt is ideal for designing products as it promotes closer alignment between developers and designers, as they can work simultaneously and within the same framework. Applying Qt across all vehicles and screens from heads-up displays, passenger screens and rear-seat entertainment systems to digital instrument clusters, and more, allows automakers to benefit from the Qt frameworks’ scalability.

SOURCE: Qt