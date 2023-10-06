Laying of the foundation stone: Mercedes-Benz Trucks sets up central logistics hub for the global supply of spare parts in Halberstadt

Official start of construction of new logistics site (Daimler Truck Global Parts Center) in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

Flexible, efficient, and sustainable spare parts logistics is an important success factor for Daimler Truck and its customers worldwide: Fast and comprehensive parts supply enables vehicle fleets to spend as much time as possible in operation, and as little time as necessary at a standstill. As the heart of the worldwide spare parts supply of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, a completely new logistics location, the Daimler Truck Global Parts Center, is being built in Halberstadt, Saxony-Anhalt.

In the presence of Sven Schulze, Minister for Economy, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry of Saxony-Anhalt, Daniel Szarata, Lord Mayor of the City of Halberstadt, Thomas Balcerowski, District Administrator of the Harz County, Jörg Howe, General Representative Daimler Truck AG, Uwe Kazmeier, Head of Customer Services & Parts Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Christian Herrmann, Head of Investor Relations and M&A Daimler Truck, and many other guests, the start of construction was officially celebrated today with the laying of the foundation stone. The gradual commissioning of the building is planned from 2025.

Jörg Howe, Chief Representative Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Global Communications & External Affairs: “Our new Global Parts Center is the biggest logistics project in our company’s history. Since we announced the new location in mid-January of this year, we have made rapid progress. Thanks to the excellent cooperation with the city, county and state, we can celebrate the laying of the foundation stone for our new logistics site just a few months later. In the future, it will play a crucial role in keeping our trucks, and thus our economy and society, running.”

Sven Schulze, Minister for Economy, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry of Saxony-Anhalt: “The arrival of Daimler Truck in Halberstadt is an important signal for the continued positive economic development of the region. For me, it is important that we continue to actively shape our economic policy and provide targeted support for our municipal infrastructure so that permanent, high-quality jobs can be created. In this way, Halberstadt will continue to gain economic strength in addition to its importance for tourism. I would like to thank all those who have been involved since the investment decision was made to ensure that this project was implemented quickly and that our business location can continue to grow. This shows that the state of Saxony-Anhalt is doing everything in its power to ensure that we remain in the fast lane when it comes to investments.”

Daniel Szarata, Lord Mayor of the City of Halberstadt: “Today it becomes very clear, Daimler Truck is Halberstadt. With the laying of the foundation stone, we are taking the next big step. I can pass on the best greetings from all Halberstadt citizens who are delighted about this settlement. Today, our Harz district town is sending out the signal that together we are doing our part for the economic upswing of the city of Halberstadt, the district of Harz and the state of Saxony-Anhalt.”

Thomas Balcerowski, District Administrator County Harz: “With the laying of the foundation stone, Daimler Truck marks an important milestone for the further economic development of the district of Harz. In the long term, we are thus promoting the will to invest in our region. The settlement of Daimler Truck is a clear signal to other global companies and strengthens the profile of the district as a modern business location.”

Regionally committed: Daimler Truck donates to Halberstadt elementary schools

Daimler Truck used the laying of the foundation stone to hand over a donation check in the amount of 21,000 euros to the seven support associations of Halberstadt’s elementary schools. The sum will be divided equally among the associations, with each receiving 3,000 euros.

Jörg Howe: “We have come to Halberstadt to stay and will be an integral part of the region in the future. That’s why we also want to be socially involved right from the start. We deliberately chose to make a donation that will be divided among Halberstadt’s elementary schools and thus contribute a small amount to the education and training of young people locally.”

Daniel Szarata: “One thing has already become clear in the many preliminary discussions about the decision to locate here. Daimler Truck wants to get involved in local social life. The generous donation for our Halberstadt elementary schools is a great start. It makes it clear that the company is aware of its importance as an attractive and social employer here in Halberstadt. For that I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Global Parts Center in Halberstadt: In the heart of the Harz region for worldwide after-sales logistics

About 2,600 Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ suppliers will provide the logistics hub with their parts in the future. Halberstadt will thus become the heart of the worldwide supply of spare parts for Mercedes-Benz Trucks. In a three-stage logistics process, the new location will serve around 20 regional logistics centers worldwide – in, for example, various European countries, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and China – which in turn will supply regional dealers with parts.

In the first stage of expansion, the new building in the East Industrial Park in Halberstadt will have a gross floor area of around 270,000 square meters with around 260,000 square meters of logistics space. Up to 450 qualified jobs will be created on site. After further construction stages and the assumption of additional activities in connection with global parts logistics, up to 600 jobs will be created at the site.

Goldbeck GmbH was commissioned as the general contractor. The construction and service company has already moved 700,000 cubic meters of soil by the time the foundation stone was laid today. Of this, 500,000 cubic meters were placed under the future hall floor using the cut & fill method – the specific relocation of soil – with the remaining quantity (200,000 cubic meters) will be processed as construction progresses. In addition, a 230,000-square-meter base course has already been laid for the two hall buildings. The primary purpose of placing such a layer is to obtain a clean, level, and relatively resilient and dry surface for subsequent work. Goldbeck installed the first hall pillars punctually on September 12, around 150 pillars were already in place when the foundation stone was laid today.

Sustainability at the site

The new logistics location is planned from the start for CO₂-neutral operation; the energy concept completely dispenses with fossil fuels. Neither natural gas nor oil is required. The location will be heated with electric heat pumps that bring heat into the building via underfloor heating systems. Due to the low heating water temperatures and the storage effect in the industrial floors, a high level of energy efficiency will be achieved.

In addition, it is intended to equip the roofs with photovoltaic systems, which can generate up to 13 million kWh of electrical energy per year. This is more electricity than will be consumed at the site. Surplus energy from the Global Parts Center will be made available to other Daimler Truck locations in Germany. The roofs of the outbuildings will be greened.

Employees will be provided with a large number of charging stations for e-vehicles and e-bikes. Appropriate charging options will also be available for suppliers’ trucks, whose fleets are gradually being electrified.

