Launch of the new bus rapid transit route in Casablanca with 40 Mercedes-Benz CapaCity L large-capacity buses

Casa Transports SA has been operating a total of 40 Capacity L large-capacity articulated buses in Casablanca since early March 2024

Daimler Buses has delivered 40 new Mercedes-Benz Capacity L vehicles to the Casa Transports SA transport authority in Casablanca. The authority is responsible for public transportation in the entire Casablanca metropolitan area, including surrounding cities and municipalities. The new, large-capacity buses are operated by operating company RATP Dev. The new CapaCity L will be deployed on the first two routes of the “Bus Rapid Transport” (BRT) network, which was inaugurated at the beginning of March 2024 in the North African economic hub. The large-capacity buses operate continuously on separate bus lanes. Bus Rapid Transit is a modern bus transport system that offers fast, comfortable and cost-efficient urban mobility thanks to dedicated lanes and high-frequency operations. Contract conclusion and delivery of the 21-meter-long large-capacity articulated vehicles is the responsibility of Auto Nejma, the Moroccan general distributor of Daimler Buses.

In conjunction with the four existing tram routes in Casablanca, the four-door, large-capacity articulated buses with space for up to 177 passengers each make an important contribution to improving the transport infrastructure of the Moroccan metropolis. In addition to strengthening its transport network, Casablanca is also looking to significantly accelerate traffic flow and reduce CO2 emissions. The new BRT route system has a total length of 24.5 kilometers with 42 stops. The new bus route 1 runs from west to east, route 2 connects the south-western to the north-eastern districts of the city. Both BRT routes are closely networked and connected to the other parts of Casablanca’s public transport network infrastructure.

Improving urban mobility for Casablanca’s residents

The BRT routes in Casablanca, designed to boost decarbonization, serve a catchment area with around 300,000 residents. The fast and regular scheduled bus connections reduce the schedule frequency at peak times to up to 5.5 minutes.

The close, one-stop networking of the BRT with the tram network is helping to accelerate traffic flows in the city, allowing for seamlessly coordinated connection and fast transfer times. A fully integrated and networked ITS traffic telematics system (ITS = Intelligent Transportation System) ensures optimized schedule frequencies and thus smooth connecting journeys without losing time by means of traffic signal preemption, video monitoring of route sequences and constant networking with the control center.

A high degree of networking and extensive stationary services enable the same high level of service quality as in the tram network. Staff are available at all stops to answer questions and to support passengers. The city and operators set great store by low travel costs in order to encourage residents to use public transport more frequently – ticket prices are subsidized and cost just six Dirhams (0.55 Euros) per trip.

Modern and comfortable: 40 CapaCity L in Casablanca’s BRT network

Modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly CapaCity L large-capacity buses from Mercedes-Benz in a uniform gold-gray design offer a high transport capacity of up to 177 passengers per bus. Four wide-opening entrance doors, 58 seats and a high-performance air-conditioning system ensure comfort. The equipment provides access to persons with reduced mobility thanks to manual folding ramps at doors 2 and 3 as well as two special-purpose areas for baby carriages and wheelchairs. The drive is provided by environmentally friendly Euro VI diesel engines from the OM 470 model series paired with a Voith Diwa automatic transmission.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck