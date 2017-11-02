Larry Dominique, President and CEO, PSA North America confirmed for Connected Car California

Larry Dominique, President and Chief Executive, PSA North America has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Groupe PSA is the global automotive company which produces Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall automobiles and the global mobility services brand Free2Move. In this role he is responsible for developing the North American business from greenfield, which includes mobility, financing, parts and service, aftermarket, connected services as well as vehicle sales and distribution. In April 2016 PSA announced the global Push to Pass plan, of which re-entry into North America is a key element.

Prior to joining Groupe PSA in February 2017, Dominique held a variety of roles, both in and out of OEMs. He was an industry consultant working with OEMs, Private Equity Firms, large consultant groups and Start-ups. As a consultant he performed due diligence, product and brand strategies, best practices, motivational speaking and board advisory functions. He was also the President of ALG the industry benchmark for residual values. In this role he was responsible for managing every aspect of ALG (formerly Automotive Lease Guide) business, which encompasses vehicle valuation centered upon residual values, consulting and current market performance. ALG clients include OEMs, Captive Finance Companies, Banks, Fleet and Leasing companies as well as Ratings agencies and Desking software providers. Simultaneously he was Executive Vice President of OEM, Data and Analytics for TrueCar Inc., a leading online marketplace. He managed OEM relationships and revenue, data contracts and the analytic teams responsible for SEO/SEM and pricing algorithms.

Prior to 2011, Dominique was Vice President of product planning at Nissan North America, Inc., where he oversaw advanced and product planning encompassing over 25 countries on two continents. Dominique worked on positioning, design and development for over 50 models, including all Nissan and Infiniti vehicles. He also served as an active member of both the Nissan and Infiniti dealer advisory boards. During his Nissan career he worked in engineering, manufacturing and product planning.

Dominique’s extensive experience spanning over 34 years in the automotive industry also includes various engineering and management positions at General Motors, and then at Chrysler Motors.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

