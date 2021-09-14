Largest MINI Cooper SE fleet in Europe: One in four Deloitte employees in Belgium chooses a MINI Electric

Deloitte orders 140 MINI Electric to meet growing demand for electric cars: MINI Electric largest order in Europe so far

More and more young people are opting for an electric company car: at Deloitte alone, 26% of employees do. To meet this growing demand, Deloitte has ordered 140 electric MINIs. According to BMW, this is the largest order of fully electric MINIs in Europe so far. With an additional charging infrastructure, Deloitte wants to make a significant contribution to climate neutrality.

Deloitte added the first 100 MINI Electric to its fleet back in August last year. Now the company announces that it is adding 140 new MINI Electric to its electric fleet. Deloitte’s fleet now has 240 MINI Electric. The fully electric MINIs with the eye-catching green rear-view mirrors in Deloitte colour are particularly popular with new employees. In total, Deloitte has ordered 540 new MINIs since June this year.

The growing popularity of electric cars at Deloitte goes hand in hand with the increasing demand for hybrid vehicles at the company. As of June 2021, electric and hybrid cars together account for 88% of all company cars ordered at Deloitte. This clearly shows that employees prefer sustainable alternatives to conventional cars with internal combustion engines. In addition to purchasing electric cars, Deloitte is investing heavily in its electric vehicle infrastructure. For example, the Belgian office currently has 540 charging stations for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

“All our investments in sustainable mobility are part of Deloitte’s goal to be CO2 neutral by 2030. As our fleet accounts for 70% of our carbon footprint, every small and big step brings us closer to carbon neutrality. That’s why we launched a new mobility programme in 2017. We have also been working successfully with MINI for many years and I am delighted that we are working with them to increase enthusiasm for electric cars at Deloitte. The fact that one in four new employees now chooses an electric car gives me full confidence that we are on the right track to make Deloitte a pioneer in sustainable mobility,” says Piet Vandendriessche, CEO of Deloitte Belgium.

SOURCE: BMW Group