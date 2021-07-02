Large order for Daimler Trucks in Russia: Partner Group orders 100 Mercedes-Benz Arocs

DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS (DK RUS), the Joint Venture between Daimler Trucks and its Russian partner KAMAZ, has received a large order from the Russian construction company Partner Group

DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS (DK RUS), the Joint Venture between Daimler Trucks and its Russian partner KAMAZ, has received a large order from the Russian construction company Partner Group. The customer already owns 71 Mercedes-Benz trucks and now adds 100 brand new Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4142B to update its fleet of construction vehicles. 30 trucks have already been handed over since April at the Dealership in Moscow, the rest will follow until the end of the year. All Mercedes-Benz Arocs trucks are equipped with the Fleetboard telematics solution, which helps to monitor the fleet and to analyze its efficiency. With the handover of the first vehicles to Partner Group, the company’s drivers also received special driver trainings offered by Mercedes-Benz Trucks specialists.

Thanks to the great cooperation between the Partner Group and Mercedes-Benz Trucks Russia throughout the last seven years, Partner Group decided to switch its entire fleet to Mercedes-Benz trucks only. The company appreciates the high quality standards of the trucks, which have proven themselves as extremely reliable and robust. With Partner Group, the heavy-duty trucks will be in charge for the delivery of ready-mixed concrete for customers’ sites, as well as for different work purposes on construction sites. Other reasons for Partner Group to trust once again in Mercedes-Benz Trucks are the excellent service network and the support provided by Mercedes-Benz Trucks dealers whenever it is necessary.

DK RUS (DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS) is the Joint Venture between Daimler Trucks and its Russian partner KAMAZ. With more than 1,000 employees, DK RUS assembled and sold more than 35,000 Mercedes-Benz and FUSO trucks for the Russian market within the past 11 years. In August 2018, DK RUS introduced the latest generation Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs to the Russian market. The Mercedes-Benz trucks for Russia are produced at the Mercedes-Benz Trucks plant in Wörth, Germany, and then packed as kits at the plant’s own CKD Center (CKD = Completely Knocked Down) before being sent on their journey to Russia by container ship. Upon arrival in in the market, the trucks are assembled on site at the DK RUS assembly plant in Naberezhnye Chelny. The cabins for the trucks are being locally produced in a dedicated facility in Naberezhnye Chelny, which celebrated its opening in 2019.

SOURCE: Daimler