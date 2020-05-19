Lamborghini: While the company grows, our commitment to the environment does not change

2019 was definitely the year that gave us our greatest number of achievements. Deliveries to customers all over the world increased by 43%, jumping from 5,750 to 8,205 vehicles, a new record-breaking result as we fuel our growth on a global scale.

Our commitment to the environment is still strong, too. As a Company, we feel our responsibility to make a major and tangible contribution to the crucial theme of sustainability through product and process innovation. We strive to be sustainability trailblazers by developing cutting-edge technologies and virtuous processes that enable us to manage our impact, avoid waste, keep consumption in check and prevent pollution.

In 2019, we were focused on the launch of the new Paintshop for the Urus Super SUV. The Paintshop includes Class A high energy efficiency systems at the cutting edge of technology and latest-generation LED lighting. 95% of the colors used are water-based and solvent emissions are very low thanks to a centralized scrubber system that recovers the heat used in the production process.

We also promoted greater awareness and culture around the theme of sustainability through various campaigns. From our now plastic-free restaurant to educational meetings in collaboration with “The Climate Reality Project”, we spared no effort in supporting and encouraging the change, raising awareness among employees on the climate crisis and promoting solutions to counteract its effects through energy transition and sustainable mobility. These meetings have helped us to reflect on the meaning and effects of the climate crisis we are experiencing and to understand what we can do to make a difference.

We were honored to participate in the program and bear witness to the message that we are all responsible in the fight against climate change through our actions toward the environment and our community and that we can all do our part.

Through our Environmental Statement, we wish to underscore the importance for us of pursuing industrial development that considers the community and the wider environment: safeguarding them is the focus of all our actions, and through our work we seek to act as a model for the whole community. Protecting the world we live in is a key element of our corporate conduct. That is why all members of the Lamborghini family can think of the Company with great satisfaction and take pride in being part of it.

