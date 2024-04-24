Lamborghini Urus SE: The first Plug-in Hybrid Super SUV

New design, 800 CV of power, over 60km range in electric mode, with best-in-class performance and top speed in its category

Automobili Lamborghini opens a new chapter in its history with the Urus SE[1], the first hybrid plug-in version of the Lamborghini Super SUV, unveiled at the Volkswagen Group Media Night ahead of the public premiere at Auto China Beijing 2024 on April 25 at 11 AM local time. Featuring a new design, optimized aerodynamics, unprecedented on-board technology and an 800 CV hybrid powertrain, the PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version moves on Urus S in terms of comfort, performance, efficiency, emissions and driving pleasure. Thanks to its “two hearts”, thermal and electric, the torque and power values are the highest ever, giving the SE a unique place in its category and boasting an 80% reduction in emissions.

“With the Urus we changed the paradigms of the SUV world, ushering in a new segment,” commented Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman & CEO. “In just a few years, the Urus has become our brand’s bestseller, enabling Lamborghini to attract new customers and strengthen its position in the most important markets. With the Urus SE, we’ve taken another step towards the future in line with our Direzione Cor Tauri strategy, moving ahead with the electrification of the range and the path toward decarbonization that began with the introduction of the Revuelto super sports car in March 2023.”

An unmatched driving experience

The Urus SE offers an unparalleled driving experience also thanks to the plug-in hybrid system, which helps to improve the vehicle’s performance and dynamics on any surface and in any condition: more torque and power at any rpm is provided by way of innovative technical solutions such as the introduction of the electric torque vectoring system between the two axles, and the electronic rear differential.

“The underlying mission of the project was clear: to offer state-of-the-art performance combined with the uncompromising character typical of Lamborghini’s DNA,” commented Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Ing. Rouven Mohr. “The Urus SE is positioned at the top of its class in terms of being fun to drive and for its driving dynamics. It’s a vehicle that harmoniously combines different qualities: absolute comfort and at the same time performance and fun-to-drive, ensuring an experience like no other.”

The twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine has been re-engineered to work in optimal synergy with the electric powertrain. It develops 620 CV of power (456 kW) and 800 Nm of driving torque; the combustion unit is combined with an electric powertrain delivering 192 CV (141 kW) and 483 Nm of torque. In delivering maximum output the main focus has been on the calibration strategy between ICE and e-motor, reaching a total output of 800 CV to ensure an optimal power curve in every driving mode and on every surface. A 25.9-kWh lithium-ion battery is situated below the load floor and above the electronically-controlled rear differential.

The permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor located inside the 8-speed automatic transmission can act as a boost for the V8 combustion engine but also as a traction element, making the Urus SE a 100% electric 4WD vehicle capable of traveling more than 60 km in EV mode.

Debuting on the Urus SE is the new centrally-located longitudinal electric torque vectoring system with an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch, which distributes driving torque variably and continuously between the front and rear axles. The transfer case works in synergy with the new electronic limited-slip differential installed on the rear axle, giving the vehicle “on demand” oversteering to convey the feel of a purebred super sports car.

Both systems are designed and calibrated to best suit any type of grip condition and driving style, providing the maximum traction and agility whether driving on a racetrack or desert dunes, ice or dirt.

Unique in its category, the Urus SE offers greater torque and power at any rpm or driving condition. The system develops a total power output of 800 CV (588 kW) at 6000 rpm and a total torque of 950 Nm already available at 1750 rpm and up to 5750 rpm, ensuring best-in-class performance from every angle. This is also thanks to a further enhanced weight-to-power ratio: 3.13 kg/CV (compared to 3.3 in the Urus S). The Urus SE sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (Urus S: 3.5) and from 0 to 200 km/h in just 11.2 seconds (Urus S: 12.5), reaching a top speed of 312 km/h (Urus S: 305 km/h). These figures make the SE the most powerful Urus ever and the fastest production car in the segment, setting a new benchmark in the Super SUV category.

Design and aerodynamics

The Urus SE redefines the stylistic canons of a model that shifted the paradigms of SUV design, while at the same time its lines have been updated with the express objective of optimizing aerodynamic efficiency.

The design highlights the dynamics of the form, accentuating the vehicle’s sportiness and muscularity. The front section features a new hood with a floating design, where the absence of the cut-off line gives a sense of continuity and amplifies the athletic style of the Urus SE, recalling certain new styling concepts introduced by the Revuelto. Other new elements include the headlight clusters that feature matrix LED technology, introducing a brand-new light signature inspired by the tail of the Lamborghini brand’s bull, along with a redesigned bumper and front grill.

“The design and proportions of the Urus remain incomparable and absolutely recognizable as a Lamborghini,” stated Lamborghini Design Director Mitja Borkert. “At the same time the Urus SE delivers a highly sophisticated evolution, consistent with our new iconic and essential design philosophy, and importantly delivering an enhanced feeling of luxury together with more Ad Personam potential. We took inspiration from the Revuelto with the floating engine bonnet, achieving a very clean and muscular front design. The state-of-the art front light system integrates a new, distinctive DRL signature. The rear emphasizes a wider stance with a focus on the new diffuser and low-mounted license plates, while the rear mesh takes inspiration from Lamborghini super sports cars like the Gallardo. The interior design follows our ‘feel like a pilot’ philosophy, enhancing interaction between the driver and the digital system.”

At the rear, the cargo compartment hatch has been completely redesigned, introducing a Gallardo-inspired continuity that harmonizes the lines by connecting the taillight clusters with “Y” lights and the new rear diffuser, which gives the vehicle even sportier proportions. Together with the new spoiler, the diffuser increases rear downforce by 35% at high speeds compared to the Urus S, further enhancing the vehicle’s stability.

Aerodynamic efficiency is also improved by new under-body air vents and revamped air ducts, which channel more airflow to cool the mechanical and engine components: a 15% increase over the original Urus. The new design of the front section, combined with an optimization of the aerodynamic underside, has also improved the management of airflows dedicated to the braking system, with a 30% improvement in air cooling over the previous system.

Interiors

The cabin has been updated to highlight Lamborghini’s signature “feel like a pilot” design DNA, featuring new solutions throughout the front section of the dashboard and accentuating the lightweight feeling already introduced on the Revuelto.

A larger screen – now 12.3 inches – installed in the center of the dashboard features a new version of the Human Machine Interface (HMI) that is even more intuitive to use with updated graphics, consistent with that of the Revuelto. The Lamborghini Centro Stile designers also directed their design focus on the air vents; the anodized aluminum trim elements with the unmistakable Y shape; and the new panel, seat, and dashboard coverings. The mechanical pushbutton panel gives a more tactile feel.

The driver can make use of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the aforementioned 12.3-inch touchscreen display, integrated into the center of the dashboard and the heart of the Lamborghini Infotainment System (LIS). It also includes a dedicated telemetry system for the SE and new displays related to the driving assistance system that allow for better perception of the surrounding environment.

Customization

The Urus SE offers a range of customization options that is unrivaled in its category. The alloy wheels are updated with the introduction of 23” Galanthus rims paired as standard with new Pirelli P Zero tyres. There are three dedicated P Zeros, from 21″ to 23″, to meet customers’ different requirements for comfort and sportiness. Scorpion Winter 2 tyres are available for the cold season. All these products feature Pirelli Elect technology, developed to enhance the characteristics of the first electrified Urus.

The color range has also been expanded, with more than 100 bodywork options now available, including two new colors offered at launch: Arancio Egon (orange), in combination with an interior in Arancio Apodis (orange), and Bianco Sapphirus (white) with interior in Terra Kedros (terracotta).The interior options include an array of 47 color combinations and four types of embroidery (Q-citura stitching), with the additional potential offered via the Ad Personam program, which enables owners to make their Urus SE a true one-of-a-kind.

Four different personalities

In the center of the console, the “tamburo” selector unit is used for choosing the different driving modes. Thanks to the introduction of the hybrid powertrain, the six Urus driving modes are combined with four new Electric Performance Strategies (EPS), for a total of eleven options. The Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes (for road and track use), and the Neve, Sabbia, and Terra modes (for surfaces with a different grip than asphalt) are now accompanied by the EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance, and Recharge options.

Stefano Cossalter, Product Line Director for Lanzador and Urus: “The Urus SE is a fundamental evolutionary step, not only in terms of sustainability by virtue of a radical reduction in CO2 emissions, but also in terms of performance and sportiness, thanks to the adoption of cutting-edge technical solutions starting with the hybrid powertrain. The Urus SE is our Super SUV with two hearts: one thermal and linked to our roots, the other electric and futuristic. Beating in unison they offer a new interpretation of the unmistakeable Lamborghini personality, but taken to a new level.”

EV Drive allows the driver to experience and exploit the electric potential at its best. Especially developed and calibrated for urban driving, it delivers over 60 km in electric range as well as reaching a maximum speed of over 130 km/h. Above this speed the V8 engine automatically supports the electric motor, likewise if the torque demands exceed the maximum available from the electric motor.

Hybrid, which can be selected when driving in Strada mode, provides the maximum efficiency and comfort along with optimal balance between combustion engine and the electric motor, and is therefore the most versatile option for everyday driving. Recharge, which can be selected in Strada, Sport, Corsa and Neve modes, recharges up to 80% of the battery while maintaining optimal performance. The Performance option is the experience for those who want to appreciate the full potential of the Urus SE not only in Strada, Sport and Corsa modes but also in Sabbia and Terra, highlighting the dynamic qualities of the Super SUV even beyond the asphalt.

Depending on the driving mode selected, the vehicle’s air springs adjust for ground clearance, with travel ranging from 15 mm in Corsa up to 75 mm when the lifting system is activated. The parameters that adjust steering, drivability and the sound of the twin-turbo V8 are also variable, reflected in the “personality” of the Urus SE.

Special attention was given to the calibration of the air suspension system to highlight each driving mode. For Strada, the development work improved the already high level of comfort of the Urus S. Sport mode injects even more fun into driving, enhancing the characteristics of the new transmission to facilitate the start and continuation of drift. In Corsa, the mode designed expressly for track driving, the Urus SE expresses its full dynamic potential. This is thanks in part to the suspension ECU/electronics, which controls the chassis movements (pitch, yaw, roll and pumping) to make the vehicle extremely stable and responsive between the curbs of a racetrack, as well as on difficult and low-grip surfaces thanks to the anti-roll bars managed by the 48v electronic system. The Neve, Sabbia, and Terra modes have all been optimized to maximize wheel travel and the consistency of ground forces for the best traction on any surface.

SOURCE: Lamborghini