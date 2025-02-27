Lamborghini Temerario: a mechanical masterpiece

Perfecting the new V8 Twin Turbo engine made in Sant’Agata Bolognese

The Lamborghini Temerario[1], the only production super sports car able to reach 10,000 rpm, features a new hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbo V8 engine, designed and developed from the ground up at Automobili Lamborghini headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, with three electric motors, delivering total power of 920 CV. The performance is stunning: a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, and a top speed of 340 km/h.

The new engine is now one of the most powerful in the segment. The V8 biturbo delivers its peak power of 800 CV from 9,000 to 9,750 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. The electric motor in P1 position (between the V8 engine and the gearbox), ensures immediate response starting from low engine speed and continues consistently through gear shifts, working as a torque gap filler and improving the transient response, giving the sensation of linear and limitless progression up to 10,000 revs. Thanks to the two large turbochargers, efficiency and performance are increased at top speeds. These are located compactly in the V of the engine as a “hot V8” to optimize the packaging and thermal management.

The achievement of such high revs is derived from technical solutions drawn from the world of motorsport, such as the flat-plane crankshaft that ensures optimal fluid dynamics due to an even firing order between the two banks and delivering a unique and engaging sound. The titanium connecting rods, thanks to the excellent properties of this material in terms of strength and lightness, help to reduce weight and the rotating masses. The racing-inspired design also includes finger followers coated in DLC (Diamond Like Carbon), a material that increases hardness and therefore strength, so that they can withstand speeds up to 11,000 rpm.

The characteristics of a smoothly revving, naturally-aspirated engine, with the power delivery of a turbo engine in combination with electric drives, is unique in the way it works and sounds. Lamborghini has thus succeeded in developing a new V8 biturbo that combines the pronounced linearity of the rev development in the previous naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10, with the enormous power and torque of a modern turbo engine.