Lamborghini Temerario: 13 unrivaled driving experiences

Presented at Monterey Car Week 2024, Temerario[1] offers 13 driving experiences that make this super sports car versatile and thrilling to drive both on the road and on the track. The driving modes can be selected using the rotary switches on the steering wheel: the upper left, red-rimmed selector allows the driver to choose between Città, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa ESC Off (electronic controls disabled); while pressing the “checkered flag” button for two seconds activates the Launch Control to allow the car to reach its full potential from a standing start.

“Temerario offers an innovative and emotional driving experience at the same time. The e-4WD system combined with real torque vectoring is the perfect combination,” comments Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer at Automobili Lamborghini. “On the one hand we have a car that is absolutely precise and effective on the track, while on the other we have a more typically rear-wheel drive character, oriented toward maximum driver engagement.”

Together with the hybrid system, three new special driving modes have been introduced: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance, which can be selected using the upper right rotary switch. The choice of driving mode is displayed on the 12.3-inch digital driver’s dashboard, where the animated graphics replicate the rotation of the selectors, making the selection immediately intuitive.

Città is the experience designed for driving in urban areas, which can be used both in Hybrid mode (fully electric with a maximum power of 140 kW – 190 CV) and in Recharge mode, to allow the V8 to quickly recharge the battery if necessary.

Strada is ideal for out-of-town routes and long journeys on the highway, for fuel-efficient and sporty driving, with all-wheel drive that activates on demand. The V8 engine always backs up the electric motors, with a maximum power of 800 CV delivered by the powertrain in Hybrid mode, while in Recharge mode the maximum power is 725 CV. The front e-axle supports torque vectoring and the active aerodynamics work to provide maximum stability at high speeds, for example on the highway.

Selecting the Sport mode changes the Temerario’s personality, and the car’s behavior is set up to offer an exciting, fun-to-drive and responsive driving experience in each of the three combinable modes: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. The combustion engine, supplemented by the hybrid system, is active in all three situations, delivering a maximum power of 920 CV, with the sound of the V8 ever more present. The gearbox reacts with the maximum responsiveness, while the suspension and aerodynamics enhance the car’s agility and driving pleasure when cornering.

Peak effectiveness and power output, in terms of both performance and sound, is reached in Corsa mode, the driving mode designed to highlight the Temerario’s dynamic capabilities on the track. In Performance mode, the powertrain expresses its full potential by delivering 920 CV, and control of the hybrid system is calibrated to get the most out of the e-axle in terms of both torque vectoring and all-wheel drive, for an ultra-sporty yet accessible drive. The sound also reaches its peak emotional intensity, delivering an immersive and exhilarating sound experience.

The Drift Mode option also makes its debut on the Temerario, helping the driver generate controlled oversteer and maximizing driving enjoyment. Operated using the lower right rotary switch on the steering wheel, Drift Mode has three different levels: from level 1, which facilitates oversteer while maintaining a limited yaw angle, up to level 3 designed for expert drivers to allow a wide yaw angle.

[1] Vehicle still not for sale and therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. Fuel consumption and emissions data are still undergoing type testing

SOURCE: Lamborghini