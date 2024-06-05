Lamborghini presented the Urus SE in France: its first plug-in hybrid SUV

More than 60 kilometres of electric range, 800 CV/horsepower and a new design make the Urus SE the most powerful model in its segment

Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, and Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, presented the Urus SE[1], the brand’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, to French customers. The venue, a luxury villa in the heights of Cannes, south of France, hosted more than 400 European guests to meet the revolutionary SUV that embodies Lamborghini’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, while retaining its iconic DNA of performance and luxury.

With the Urus SE, Lamborghini has taken a major step forward in its evolution by integrating cutting-edge hybrid technologies into its vehicles. The new model combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 620 bhp with an electric motor delivering 192 bhp, giving a total output of 800 CV. This hybrid configuration not only delivers exceptional performance but also an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions, underlining the brand’s commitment to its environmental targets.

‘We are delighted to be able to present the Urus SE, the most powerful SUV on the market, for the first time in France, just a few weeks after its world premiere at the Beijing Motor Show,’ says Stephan Winkelmann. ‘Thanks to electrification, the Urus SE achieves an impressive level of performance and continues to steer Lamborghini towards the sustainability goals set out in our decarbonisation strategy, Direzione Cor Tauri.’

The silhouette of the Urus SE, with aerodynamics optimised by revised air ducts, remains true to Lamborghini’s bold and aggressive aesthetic, with dynamic lines and meticulous details that underline its sporty character. Other new features include headlamps with LED matrix technology, which introduce an all-new light signature inspired by the bull’s tail in the Lamborghini logo, and a redesigned bumper and grille. The new rear diffuser and Y-shaped tail lights give the Urus SE even sportier proportions. Combined with the new spoiler, the diffuser increases rear downforce by 35% at high speeds, further enhancing the vehicle’s stability.

Inside, occupants benefit from a luxurious and comfortable cabin, updated to emphasise Lamborghini’s own ‘feel like a pilot’ design DNA, equipped with the latest technologies already introduced on the Revuelto[2]. A larger screen – 12.3 inches – installed in the centre of the dashboard features a new version of the interface that is even more intuitive to use, with updated graphics in line with those on the Revuelto.

The Urus SE offers a unique driving experience. The new plug-in hybrid system improves both the performance and dynamics of the Urus SE on all terrains and in all conditions. The new electric Torque Vectoring system delivers more torque and power at every speed between the two axles and the electronic rear differential.

The Urus SE can reach a top speed of 312 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, a remarkable feat for an SUV. The combination of the combustion engine and electric motor offers unrivalled flexibility, allowing the vehicle to be driven in 100% electric mode for urban journeys, or to harness the full power of the hybrid engine for maximum performance on the open road.

The 425 European guests, including 115 from France, were invited to discover the vehicle in a luxurious and convivial atmosphere, enjoying the spectacular view of the Mediterranean Sea from a sublime villa in the hills above Cannes. The evening, marked by elegance and innovation, reinforced the unique bond between the brand and its customers, celebrating the excellence and refinement that characterise Lamborghini.

With the plug-in hybrid technology of the Urus SE, Automobili Lamborghini reaffirms its commitment to a more sustainable future without compromising performance and driving pleasure.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage.

[2] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini