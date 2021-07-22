Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo: exclusivity, lifestyle and product innovations, until September

Automobili Lamborghini is back on the Costa Smeralda for the third year in a row with the exclusive Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo

Automobili Lamborghini is back on the Costa Smeralda for the third year in a row with the exclusive Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo. The latest product innovations are on display and available for test drives at the Lamborghini Lounge, the point of reference for VIP customers and guests fascinated by the lifestyle and excellence of the House of Sant’Agata.

The cars – including static and those that are dynamic for test drives – range from the Super SUV Urus in the exclusive Pearl Capsule tones, to the Huracán line that in August will be completed by the most recent of the versions offered, the STO. The essence of the V12 on the other hand, will be represented by the LP 780-4 Ultimae: the latest, most exclusive and – as the name suggests – “final version” of the Aventador family, displayed from August 8.

Throughout the summer the Lounge space will be used for meeting new customers, for exclusive and limited events by invitation only, and as a rendezvous for driving activities on some of Italy’s most gorgeous roads, located along the vibrant Costa Smeralda.

Different versions of the Huracán EVO family are included in the test drive line-up, including the most exclusive and adrenaline-packed STO: pure essence of Lamborghini Squadra Corse motorsport combined with a road-legal super sports car boasting absolute performance data: 640 hp (470 kW), 565 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, a weight-to-power ratio of 2.09 kg/hp, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds.

The Super SUV Urus – the model produced in more units in the shortest amount of time since its launch than any other in the company’s history – will be available for test drives. Totally versatile, it offers outstanding performance and technical specification: 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque; from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h; and all-wheel drive system with active torque vectoring and four-wheel steering system to achieve perfect handling on all road surfaces.

The Ad Personam Studio is distinctly visible inside the 600-square-meter Lamborghini Lounge. Here in this dedicated area exterior colors, interior upholsteries, finishes and details of every new Lamborghini can be admired in a vast assortment of samples and using the virtual configurator. The large hospitality area inside, together with the exclusive and private patio set up behind the Lounge and the car exhibit area; the promotion booths for the accessories line; the products of the Automobili Lamborghini Collection products and the partners; complete the immersive experience inside a space dedicated to Lamborghini customers.

Lamborghini Lounges are spaces that are permanent, like for New York and Tokyo, or temporary, like in Porto Cervo or Monterrey, designed to enhance the bond between visitors and the brand via Lamborghini DNA and product innovations.

The Lamborghini Lounge of Porto Cervo, located on Promenade du Port in via Porto Vecchio, will remain open to the public, for the most part by appointment, until September 5.

SOURCE: Lamborghini