LADA: results of the first half of the year

LADA sums up sales results over the first half of 2020. Despite the very negative trend due to the global pandemic and exchange rate fluctuations in April and May, LADA records start of gradually demand recovery on the market.

From January to June, 140 623 passenger and light commercial LADA vehicles (8 027 of them are SUVs) were sold in Russia. 30 248 cars were sold in June that is just a little less than the results of 2019.

LADA Granta`s sales in June reached the level of 2019: 11,478 cars found their buyers.

LADA Vesta continues to be in demand on the Russian market – 8 442 cars sold over June.

The third place in June was taken by passenger versions of the Largus family with a result of 3,376 cars.

LADA commercial models also are strengthening their position: last month sales of the Largus commercial versions showed an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period in 2019. In total, in the first half of the year 4,469 commercial cars were sold.

”We are pleased to notice an increase of customer activity,” said Olivier Mornet, Executive Vice President of sales and marketing at AVTOVAZ. – The best evidence of the recovery is our sales figures: so, in June compared to April, they increased by more than 3 times! Efficiency of our extended dealer network, state support measures and own Brand initiatives have brought tangible results – LADA confidently continues to lead on Russian market with a significant gap from its nearest competitors.”

SOURCE: LADA