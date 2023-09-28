Lada launched online car sales at the manufacturer’s price

LADA launched unprecedented in the brand’s history project of online car sales at the manufacturer’s price

A new program has become a part of the successfully working online-storefront LADA enabling to choose a car and make the final deal online, as well as book a car and get credit approval and make full payment.

Online sales at manufacturer’s price mean the opportunity to buy LADA cars via official manufacturer’s website at the MSRP with the benefit of up to 40K rubles. The deal and further car purchase under the new program is offered in one of the dealer centers named “Tsentralnaya STO”, which may be amongst a good reason to visit Zhiguli Sea.

The most affordable in Russia LADA Granta car in the Standart trim level and the model’s sports Drive Active version are currently displayed in the online-store at the manufacturer’s price.

The obligatory condition of purchasing a car at the manufacturer’s price is a prepayment of 10, 000 rubles and the loan processing at Auto Finance Bank with a profitable rate from 10,5%. Credit conditions are developed especially for this project and are provided only when purchasing LADA cars at the manufacturer’s price online.

If desired, a customer may get additional services and order accessorizes from “LADA Image” LLC. The trade-in service is available as part of the program as well, and, like by traditional purchasing, the cars are under warranty of AVTOVAZ JSC with the scheduled maintenance from any official LADA dealer in Russia.

The detailed conditions of prepayment and credit issuance are available at the official site of the project.

SOURCE: Lada