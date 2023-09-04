Lada keeps on increasing sales

As of August 2023, official LADA dealers in Russia sold 33, 325 commercial vehicles and passenger cars of the brand, which is not only the best result of 2023, but also a new absolute maximum since July 2021

As of August 2023, official LADA dealers in Russia sold 33, 325 commercial vehicles and passenger cars of the brand, which is not only the best result of 2023, but also a new absolute maximum since July 2021. Sales of the LADA brand cars for 8 months reached 206, 321 units that is twofold more than in the same period of 2022 and 9% more than throughout the whole calendar 2022.

The LADA Vesta with 6, 657 cars sold in August has renewed its sales maximum since March 2022. The LADA Vesta NG sales over 8 months totaled 17, 080 cars.

The LADA Granta, the most popular and affordable model, was sold in the amount of 16, 785 units (+44,9% compared to August 2022).

The NIVA Legend with 4,057 cars sold in August showed the best sales result since 2014. Sales of the NIVA Travel in August 2023 amounted to 5, 399 SUVs and set another sales maximum over the last three years.

AVTOVAZ JSC keeps on increasing output rates and to date confirms plans to produce more than 400K cars in 2023. Commencing September, the Line №1 (Vesta) manufactures 40 cars an hour, the Line №3 (NIVA) – 45 and the Line №5 (Granta) – 54.

SOURCE: Lada