Lada in January: twofold sales growth of Granta and Niva models

As of January 2023, official LADA brand dealers in Russia sold 17 468 commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

The LADA Granta was in the greatest demand with 11 905 cars sold in January that is 115.4% higher than in the reporting period a year ago. The LADA NIVA car family also showed a significant growth with 4950 NIVA Legend and NIVA Travel SUVs sold in the first month of 2023 that is 94% higher than in January last year. In particular, official LADA brand dealers sold 2886 NIVA Travel (+ 123.7% vs January 2022) and 2064 NIVA Legend (+ 63.2% vs January 2022)

VP for Sales and Marketing at AVTOVAZ JSC Dmitry Kostromin noted: «With only Granta and NIVA car families we managed to reach almost the same sales result as of January last year when our dealers sold 6 LADA models. Moreover, the market share, according to our estimates, exceeded 40% what confirms popularity of the LADA brand among the Russians, as well as the effectiveness of government programs to stimulate demand for cars”.

SOURCE: Lada