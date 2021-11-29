LADA Granta: 10 years on the assembly line

On November 29, 2011, the production of LADA Granta, the car that is the most affordable and best–selling in Russia, started

The LADA Granta was created as a low-cost model – it is still the most affordable new car on the Russian market today. At the same time, the project has largely become an advanced one for the Russian automotive industry. The first batches of the LADA Granta cars were sold on pre-orders made through Internet. The chassis of the car uses the technologies previously tried on the LADA Sport models, in particular, it is a negative сamber of rear wheels, which increases the handling. Already in the basic configuration, the car was equipped with a driver`s airbag. LADA Granta became the first mass-produced Russian model with an automatic transmission.

More than a million of the LADA Granta vehicles have been produced over 10 years. In addition to the production site of AVTOVAZ in Togliatti, the cars’ assembly is established in Egypt, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. LADA Granta was the bestseller of the Russian market in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020. The Granta occupied the second line of the rating in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018. Granta occupies the Leading position for the first 10 months of 2021.

Currently, the LADA Granta is represented by 6 modifications: sedan, liftback, station wagon, hatchback, Cross station wagon, Drive Active sedan. The cars are equipped with tree variants of the 1.6-liter LADA engine. The 8-valve (90 hp) is mated with the manual transmission, the 16-valve (98 hp) is combined with a 4-speed automatic transmission, and the 16-valve (106 hp) is used in conjunction with the manual transmission or an automated manual transmission. There are several special vehicles based on the LADA Granta: a training car (with an additional set of pedals for an instructor), a manually operated car for drivers with disabilities, commercial models of semi-frame layout with a load capacity of up to 915 kg.

SOURCE: LADA