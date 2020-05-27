KUKA: Automation in Automotive Engineering: Sensitive robot increases efficiency in final assembly

With its sensitive capabilities, the LBR iiwa from KUKA measures gap dimensions and flushness of body components such as between the tailgate and side wall or between the headlights and hood. At the same time, the worker carries out further quality tests on the car body. Automation in final assembly is a fairly new field. The fact that humans and robots share the workplace along the flow assembly line has been a rarity up to now.

The measurements are relative to the component. This enables the robot to carry out its measuring task completely autonomously in flow operation. In contrast to conventional robot-supported measurement, this is a real added value.

Otmar Honsberg, Head of Application Engineering at KUKA

In combination with optical detection and its haptic sensor technology, the sensitive KUKA LBR iiwa automatically adapts to new situations in the event of belt vibrations or stops, and continues to carry out its work seamlessly. “The “Assembly in Motion” solution makes the robot an intelligent positioning unit for the measuring device”, adds Honsberg.

Increase efficiency

The assembly lines in the assembly halls of car manufacturers move partially assembled car bodies along the processing lines, while fitters assemble additional parts or test quality features in cycle time operation. The speed of the assembly line is adapted to the human cycle so that assembly work or reworking of components can be carried out on the running line. To increase efficiency on the assembly line, man and robot must work together.

SOURCE: KUKA