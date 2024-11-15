Kongsberg Automotive wins contract extension worth more than €21.5 million in estimated lifetime revenue

Kongsberg Automotive has secured an extension of a contract worth over €21.5m in estimated lifetime revenue for fluid transfer assemblies

The six-year contract, which will start in January 2025, is awarded by a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) headquartered in Europe for KA’s Fluid Transfer Assemblies—coolant, fuel, EGR, doser injector, and oil transfer applications used on Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) in heavy-duty trucks. KA’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plant will produce and distribute the products.

“We are honoured to be chosen, once again, by our long-time customer for these technical hose assemblies that meet all current and future emission requirements,” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer, adding, “Having the ability to engineer and manufacture these products across three continents allows us to continue to grow with global truck OEMs and ensures that we are well positioned for the future.”

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive