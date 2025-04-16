Kongsberg Automotive strengthens its presence in India by relocating its operations to a state-of-the-art plant

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has officially inaugurated its facility in Faridabad, India—relocating from a previous plant in the same area

The new facility spans approximately 6,947 square meters, an upgrade from the previous 5,946-square-meter plant. Located in the Greater Delhi area, Faridabad, ensures KA’s proximity to customers, re-shoring opportunities, business continuity, and the retention of existing workforce.

“This relocation represents a significant step in KA’s ongoing journey toward growth and enhanced manufacturing excellence in India,” says KA’s Executive Vice President of Drive Control Systems, Robert Pigg.

The Faridabad plant primarily manufactures Drive Control Systems (DCS) products—cable gear shifters, steering columns, shift-by-wire shifters, shift towers, among others. With the new facility, KA can also expand its production capability for Flow Control Systems (FCS) products, which will not only serve existing customers but also grow KA’s business.

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive