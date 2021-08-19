Kongsberg Automotive has appointed Dr. Christian Amsel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to support the company’s continuous growth and innovation strategy, effective August 1, 2021

Zurich, August 18, 2021— Kongsberg Automotive has appointed Dr. Christian Amsel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to support the company’s continuous growth and innovation strategy, effective August 1, 2021.

As CTO, Christian will oversee Kongsberg Automotive’s technology portfolio, and be responsible for new innovations and acquisitions. He will report directly to Joerg Buchheim, President & CEO of Kongsberg Automotive.

Christian joins Kongsberg Automotive from Inalfa Roof Systems Group in the Netherlands, where he has served as CTO and CEO Europe.He brings with him over two decades of experience in research, advanced, and series development of automotive products. In his past work, he has been responsible for program management, engineering, and process development of products—from acquisitions, development, to successful launches.

As a member of the executive board at Hella KGaA Hueck&Co, Christian led strategic alignment of the business fields—driver assistance systems (24 and 77GHz radar systems) and energy management (power electronics i.g. 48V DCDC converter, battery management systems for electric, and hybrid vehicles). At Hella, he has also held P&L responsibility and oversaw the operative implementation of the strategy, including acquisition, project control, and launch management. Christian has been in the advisory board of two Korean companies and two European start up companies.

He studied electrical engineering at the Technical University of Aachen (RWTH Aachen) and received his Doctor of Engineering degree at the Institute for Automotive Engineering (ika).

“Christian brings with him his deep automotive experience in driving innovation, in particular, within the highly attractive new fields of autonomous and electrical vehicle applications. He is an expert in harmonizing and standardizing of development processes and knows well how to increase efficiency and competitiveness with a clear customer focus,” says Joerg, adding, “His international experience in business development and management, and his structured and strong problem analysis and resolution skills will be an asset to Kongsberg Automotive as we move towards the future.”

“I am honored to be a part of the Kongsberg Automotive, a company that has a longstanding history of creating and leading innovation for the automotive industry. I am looking forward to working with the team committed towards pioneering technology suited for the 21st century,” says Christian.

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive