KLEMENT: electric two-wheel concept for sustainable micromobility in cities

By presenting the KLEMENT mobility concept at Auto Shanghai, car manufacturer ŠKODA is demonstrating how it envisages the future of micromobility in major cities: electric, innovative and modern. The built-in 4-kW wheel hub motor accelerates the KLEMENT up to a top speed of 45 km/h; the accelerator and brake are operated using pivoting pedals. This allows for handling that is as innovative as it is effortless. A hydraulic brake at the front equipped with ABS, and LED lights integrated into the vehicle guarantee a safe ride at all times. The KLEMENT also traces an arc back to the company’s roots – back to 124 years ago when the story of ŠKODA began with the manufacturing of bicycles under founding fathers Laurin & Klement.

Guido Haak, Head of Product Management at ŠKODA AUTO, said, “Micromobility is becoming increasingly important in cities. By presenting the KLEMENT at Auto Shanghai, we are showcasing our vision for the future of micromobility: sustainable, innovative, electric and with a pure, modern design. The KLEMENT is a state-of-the-art, dynamic and easy-to-use vehicle, and allows the ŠKODA brand to further appeal to a younger target group with a heightened sense ofenvironmental awareness. The concept is perfectly aligned with our customers and our E-Mobility Strategy. We are therefore assessing whether, and how, this exciting, new mobility concept can be added to our portfolio in the future.”

Micromobility and electrified vehicles – both are developing at pace in China with its rapidly growing metropolises. Millions of e-bikes and electrified scooters are of course part of the street scene here and represent a society that is open to micromobility. Aimed at this group, the KLEMENT electric two-wheel concept is a nimble vehicle that makes the daily commute to work easier in densely populated major cities, for example. It was designed for young people who are seeking a sustainable alternative to a car and who expect it to be easy to use, fun, as well as faster and more convenient than a conventional bicycle. The KLEMENT features a futuristic aluminium frame and single-sided forks for both the front and the rear wheel. The mobility concept does not have any visible levers or cables; the rider’s feet rest on fixed pedals, which are located where e-bikes have a bottom bracket.

The KLEMENT two-wheel concept is celebrating its Asian premiere at Auto Shanghai, taking place from 16 to 25 April 2019.

SOURCE: ŠKODA