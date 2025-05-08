Klein Vision unveils production prototype of the AirCar

The AirCar will be the world’s first mass-produced flying car

Klein Vision, the Slovakia-based developer of the world’s first certified flying car, the AirCar, has unveiled its production prototype at the 2025 Living Legends of Aviation Gala Dinner in Beverly Hills. The production prototype builds on years of rigorous testing and technical refinement and is designed for commercial scalability.

AirCar inventor and designer Stefan Klein unveiled the production prototype to a crowd of industry leaders at the gala where Klein was honored with the Special Recognition Award for Engineering Excellence. The award celebrates his contribution to aviation innovation and his groundbreaking achievements in the emerging field of personal air mobility. The production prototype was brought to life in a powerful short documentary that traced his 35-year journey across five generations of flying car innovation — a story of dreams taking flight.

The Living Legends of Aviation is an exclusive group composed of industry leaders, aviation pioneers, record-breakers, astronauts, entrepreneurs, and innovators who have made extraordinary contributions to aviation and aerospace. The organization honors individuals whose achievements have significantly advanced flight, exploration, and personal air mobility. This year’s gala was hosted by John Travolta and Morgan Freeman as Masters of Ceremonies, with distinguished guests including legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Prince Harry, who took part in a special ceremony honoring pilot firefighters for their heroic efforts in battling the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The AirCar, which already holds a Certificate of Airworthiness, has successfully completed over 170 flight hours and more than 500 takeoffs and landings. This revolutionary vehicle is capable of automatic transformation from car to aircraft in less than two minutes, blending advanced aerodynamics, composite structures, and a new 280-horsepower engine.

“Receiving this recognition from the Living Legends of Aviation is a tremendous honor and a humbling milestone,” said Stefan Klein, founder of Klein Vision. “The AirCar fulfills a lifelong dream to bring the freedom of flight into the hands of everyday people. With the launch of our production prototype, we are one step closer to transforming how the world moves — merging the road and the sky into a new dimension of personal mobility.”

Todd Douglas Miller, Emmy Award-winning director of the documentary Apollo 11, who attended the gala, said: “From the cockpit of another aircraft, I watched the AirCar in flight. Stefan Klein and Klein Vision have turned the impossible into reality, merging dreams and science fiction into something breathtakingly real.”

Last year, James May, host of Top Gear, visited Klein Vision and witnessed the AirCar in action at an international airport in Slovakia, he said: “The AirCar has landed. Very rarely am I lost for words, but I am lost for words!”

AirCar co-founder Anton Zajac said: “The AirCar is a fusion of certified aviation engineering and advanced automotive design — a true dual-mode vehicle that meets rigorous standards in both air and ground performance. With global air mobility projected to reach $162 billion by 2034 and growing at over 50% CAGR, we believe the production prototype we are unveiling this year positions Klein Vision at the forefront of this transformation. Stefan Klein’s recent recognition at the Living Legends of Aviation Gala affirms the technological and visionary leadership behind our work. We’re not just witnessing the future of transportation — we’re engineering it.”

