Kia Rio wins 2021 Vincentric Best Value in America Award

The Kia Rio 5-Door has earned a 2021 Vincentric Best Value in America Award, ranking number one in the Subcompact Hatchback segment. A leading source of cost-of-ownership data and analysis within the automotive industry, Vincentric determined the winners by analyzing current market price and total cost of ownership for all 2021 model year vehicles.

“Kia’s transformation into a world-class car company has earned the brand significant accolades across its entire vehicle lineup, and this latest honor from Vincentric is further testament to Kia’s commitment to quality and value,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “We are proud to have a company like Vincentric recognize the Rio for its significance in a segment very important to many American families.”

The refreshed 2021 Kia Rio 5-Door is an attractive option for customers looking for stylish efficiency. Loaded with essential technology and convenience features like an 8-inch touchscreen color display with rear camera, LED headlights and automatic temperature control, the sporty subcompact offers a strong value proposition in a sophisticated yet space-efficient package.

“The Kia Rio had the lowest repair and depreciation costs of all Subcompact Hatchback vehicles,” said David Wurster, president, Vincentric. “These low costs helped the Rio outperform the competition for the 2021 Vincentric Best Value in America Awards and prove its strong value in the consumer market.”

