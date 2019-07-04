Kia records best-ever half year sales performance

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has recorded its best-ever half year sales figures with 53,232 new cars delivered to customers by the end of June.

That performance bucked the general market trend and surpassed 2018’s half-year figure of 51,506 by 3.35 per cent. The UK new car market as a whole was down 3.41 per cent at the end of June.

Although Kia’s June-only sales were down on last year’s record number, the Korean brand has continued to enjoy success amongst new car buyers – in both retail and fleet sectors. In June, Kia delivered 8,527 new vehicles compared to 9,162 last year.

The market success made Kia the UK’s eighth-best selling brand.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO said: “Despite a tough market we are delighted that UK new car buyers continue to put their faith in our attractive, reliable and excellent value range. Our 192 dealers across the UK continue to deliver an outstanding service to their customers.

“With the all-new Kia XCeed crossover due to arrive in showrooms in September I believe we will be able to attract more new customers to our brand. We also plan to have more efficient hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology available whilst offering more battery-electric vehicles next year to meet the growing demand for clean motoring.” he added.

SOURCE: Kia