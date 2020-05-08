Kia Motors’ “Telluriders” continue delivering face shields to hospitals and medical facilities nationwide

Kia Motors continues to “Accelerate The Good” through the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and medical facilities nationwide. Yesterday, a group of volunteers called “Telluriders” delivered face shields to Morristown Medical Center/Atlantic Health in Morristown, New Jersey. The deliveries are part of Kia’s Accelerate The Good initiatives, which include ongoing face shield donations to medical facilities in New Jersey, Southern California, and Georgia. The face shields are assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia in West Point and the brand plans on donating 300,000 face shields nationwide to help in the fight against COVID-19. In addition, Kia donated $1 million to non-profit partners that assist America’s homeless youth population.

SOURCE: KIA