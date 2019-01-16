Kia Motors Europe achieves record 2018 sales and its tenth consecutive year of growth

Kia Motors achieved record European sales (494,304 units) and its tenth consecutive year of growth in Europe in 2018, according to new data released today by the ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association)*.

The full-year sales result represents a 4.7% year-on-year increase for the Korean car manufacturer, pushing the brand’s European market share to an all-time high of 3.2%. In the last decade, Kia’s European sales have more than doubled – in 2008 the brand sold 238,643 units and accounted for 1.6% of all registrations across the continent.

Kia largest European sales market, the UK, contributed another national record amount of sales, posting 95,764 units sold in 2018, accounting for almost 20% (19.2%) of all European sales.

The launch of a comprehensive range of crossovers and electrified powertrains in the last two years has added further momentum to Kia’s growth, despite challenging market conditions.

Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe, comments: “Kia is the only car brand to have enjoyed European sales growth in each year over the last decade. The quality, design and character of our growing vehicle line-up have helped us consistently outperform the wider market, helping us to double our market share since 2008.”

Mr Herrera adds: “Legacy vehicles such as the Ceed and Sportage have proven increasingly successful, while the launch of new models and the development of a compelling brand strategy has accelerated our popularity. In recent years, a growing line-up of electrified vehicles, accompanied by cutting-edge in-car technologies, has added further impetus to our growth. Furthermore, buyers are drawn to Kia’s 7-Year, 100,000 mile warranty, which to this day remains unrivalled across the car industry.

“In 2018 we grew sales of the Niro and Stonic in particular, while new models such as the Ceed and Stinger, and the revitalised Sportage and Picanto ranges, have also attracted interest from quality-conscious drivers. 2019 starts with the launch of the new ProCeed, and, later this year, additional new models and a broader range of electrified powertrains.”

SOURCE: Kia Motors