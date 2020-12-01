Kia Motors announces November global sales

Kia Motors Corporation recorded total global sales of 256,019 units in November, a 2 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

The Sportage SUV topped Kia’s global sales ranking with 35,930 units sold, followed by the Seltos SUV with 31,861 units and the K3 sedan with 22,804 units.

Korea Sales

Sales in Korea rose by 3.9 percent from a year earlier to 50,523 units as brisk sales of Carnival minivan, Sorento SUV, and K5 sedan supported Kia’s growth in its home market.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales in overseas markets saw a 1.6 percent jump from a year earlier with 205,496 units, steered by models such as Sportage and Seltos SUVs, as well as the K3 sedan.

Despite the tough business environment caused by the pandemic, Kia has seen steady sales in the U.S. driven by the company’s strong SUV line-up, including the Telluride and Seltos. The company also expects solid sales results to continue in India, thanks to its recent release of the Sonet SUV this August.

Kia will also continue to focus on implementing its ‘Plan S’ strategy, the company’s mid- to long-term roadmap for transformation into a mobility company, planning to launch its first dedicated BEV model next year.

SOURCE: Kia