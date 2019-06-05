Kia hits new May record sales

Kia Motors (UK) Limited continued it improved performance in 2019 with a best-ever May sales figure of 7,279 – an increase of 8 per cent compared to 2019 and ahead of the 2016 record of 6,912.

So far this year Kia has delivered 44,705 vehicles to customers – and increase of 5.6 per cent compared to the same period of last year. Kia’ alternative-fuelled-vehicles also reached new heights with 4,066 sold – including the remarkable e-Niro battery electric vehicle that captured both the Driving Electric and What Car? Car of the Year awards.

Sportage retained its “most popular” position with customers – attracting 2,564 new owners. Picanto maintained its second place with 1,287 sold. The all-new Ceed, Stonic and Niro family completed Kia’s top-five.

Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive said: “It is encouraging that most of our growth in May came from retail customers especially as this sector remains very competitive. To be number eight in the rank of manufacturers in the UK is tribute to the efforts of our dealers, the excellent product coming from our factories and the faith customers have in us. But with another fall in the overall new car market we will not be complacent and seek to continue to make a compelling offer to new car buyers.

“We shall also make the most of the just-announced XCeed crossover that will reach showrooms later this year – this fourth member of the European-built Ceed family will give motorists even more choice and will provide our dealers with an unrivalled range of attractive, flexible products to suit the needs of any driver,” he added.

SOURCE: Kia Motors