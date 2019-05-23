Kia hints at interior design of all-new small SUV

Kia Motors has today revealed an interior sketch of the cabin of its all-new small SUV. Due to be revealed this summer, the new small SUV’s interior makes a bold design statement and has a focus on maximum ease of use.

Trimmed in high-quality materials throughout, the expansive shapes and technical forms of the cabin create a youthful and luxurious vibe. With chic design details, such as metallic highlights in the air vents and a broad, sweeping dashboard, the cabin also maintains a focus on technology, creating a modern ambience to appeal to young-at-heart, tech-savvy buyers. The grab-bar on the passenger side of the center console adds a sporty feel.

The dashboard centers on a new 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system providing seamless access to a range of features. The tactile, user-friendly center console beneath allows certain features – such as ventilation and air conditioning – to be adjusted easily and safely on-the-move. Kia’s Sound Mood Lighting technology can alter the cabin’s ambient lighting to suit occupants’ preferences.

Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation, comments: “We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the small SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design. Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details.”

By adding a new global small SUV to its line-up, Kia Motors is extending its range of SUVs to fulfill the needs of customers in every region, with the new model possessing the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package. Kia’s first global small SUV will go on-sale in Korea in the second half of 2019, with sales in other regions to follow soon after.

SOURCE: Kia