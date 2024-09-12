Kia EV9 GT-Line Recognized as a 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Winner

Latest accolade marks EV9’s second Wards 10 Best award in its debut year

The all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line has been named a 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winner. The annual awards evaluate all-new or significantly improved engines and electric propulsion systems, and this latest accolade marks the EV9’s second Wards 10 Best award in its first year on sale, following its recognition as a 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winner earlier this year.

“For the experts at Wards to recognize the EV9 for both its powertrain and interior in the same year speaks volumes,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “This latest honor affirms that our model line flagship vehicle offers a complete package for Kia customers who aspire to own a world-class all-electric three-row SUV.”

Wards editors praised the EV9 GT-Line’s powertrain for its ability to exceed expectations and deliver real life practicality. Furthermore, they highlighted the EV9 GT-Line’s range retention, power generation, propulsion systems noise, vibration and harshness, and its ability to handle everyday driving as leading factors for the winning position.

“This car rocks in performance mode, but you don’t really need to put it there. Normal gives you plenty and is a blast to drive,” said David Zoia, Wards contributing editor. “The performance is even more notable given this is a 3-row vehicle.”

The scoring for Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems is based on evaluating the system’s ability to perform in everyday life, including observed fuel economy or electric efficiency. For the 2024 awards, 34 vehicles were evaluated; with 25 of those being electrified.

The 2024 EV9 GT-Line is based on the E-GMP platform and is equipped with a standard 99.8-kWh battery and a dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) torque vectoring all-wheel-drive configuration providing up to 516 lb.-ft. of torque.

SOURCE: Kia