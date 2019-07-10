Kia e-Niro wins Affordable Electric Car of the Year at Auto Express New Car Awards 2019

All-electric, zero tailpipe emissions Kia e-Niro named ‘Affordable Electric Car of the Year’ at this year’s Auto Express New Car Awards

Commended for its incredible level of range and practicality

Class-leading driving range of 282 miles and can be recharged to 80 per cent battery life in as little as 54 minutes

With a class-leading 282-mile range and array of high specification features for under £33,000, the Kia e-Niro has been named ‘Affordable Electric Car of the Year’ at the Auto Express New Car Awards 2019.

The Kia e-Niro has been designed to merge crossover-inspired design with long-distance, zero tailpipe emissions driving and enjoyable performance. It achieves this with a next-generation electric powertrain, using new production technologies developed specifically for Kia electric vehicles.

Available to customers with a £3,500 government grant and at a price point significantly below some other EVs with similar range on the market, the Auto Express judges were impressed by the vehicle’s level of specification, high build and interior quality, excellent offering of driver assistance features and its intuitive tech and connectivity. Driving experience, performance, refinement and ride was also highly commended.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-chief for Auto Express said: “With a headline figure of a 300-mile range, the Kia e-Niro is the affordable EV that puts range anxiety back in its box. But it’s not all about the battery, because the e-Niro is a great car in its own right. It’s easy to drive, with light steering and good visibility, and the interior is spacious and versatile. Plus it’s packed with equipment, and the infotainment system is one of the most intuitive and smoothest around. All of which means the Kia e-Niro represents an unbeatable package.”

Commenting on the win, Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, said: “It is a great honour to win this coveted award, especially following a successful first six months for this outstanding EV. Since the announcement of the e-Niro early this year the interest from consumers has been unprecedented and its sales success has far exceeded our expectations. This award continues to amplify the importance of e-Niro for our 192-strong dealer network and our brand. It also cements our position as one of the leaders in battery electric technology and AFV product offering.”

SOURCE: KIA