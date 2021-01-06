Kia announces technology and powertrain upgrades for the Ceed line-up for 2021

A suite of upgrades to the Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon, ProCeed and XCeed have been revealed by Kia for 2021. The extensive range of medium sized models have received technology and powertrain upgrades and feature the same distinctive looks.

The Ceed family of models are now more efficient than ever before, thanks to the launch of a new 1.5-litre T-GDi ‘Smartstream’ petrol engine, 48-volt mild hybrid technology and an iMT intelligent Manual Transmission for the diesel powerplant. Dual-clutch automatic transmission is now fitted as standard on the sporty flagship, Ceed ‘GT’.

Smartstream 1.5-litre T-GDi: improved power, performance and efficiency

The new 1.5-litre T-GDi engine is available across the four-strong Ceed model family, paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed (7DCT) dual-clutch transmission. Producing 158bhp at 5,500rpm, the new 1.5-litre T-GDi engine is 14 per cent more powerful than Kia’s outgoing 1.4-litre T-GDi engine (138bhp). Peak torque output is also 4.5 per cent higher at 253Nm between 1,500 and 3,500rpm.

The new engine features Kia’s latest Smartstream powertrain innovations, reducing emissions and aiding on-road performance. These innovations include the brand’s Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that alters the valve timing of the engine to improve performance, while also reducing emissions. A new Low-Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation system (LP-EGR) is also active at lower engine speeds, further improving fuel efficiency and emissions, while a Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) reduces the engine’s particulate emissions.

48-volt mild hybrid (MHEV) technology added to all Ceed diesel models

The Ceed’s MHEV powertrain combines Kia’s ‘Smartstream’ 1.6-litre diesel engine – the cleanest diesel engine ever produced by the brand – with Kia’s EcoDynamics+ 48V MHEV system, maximising fuel efficiency with electric torque assistance.

EcoDynamics+ has been engineered to deliver greater efficiency from internal combustion engines on the road, seamlessly deploying and recuperating electric power. The system supplements the engine’s torque output with power from a compact 48-volt lithium-ion polymer battery and extends engine ‘off time’ with a new MHSG unit.

The MHSG is connected by belt to the engine’s crankshaft, and switches seamlessly between ‘motor’ and ‘generator’ modes. In ‘motor’ mode, under acceleration, the MHSG provides electric power assistance to reduce engine load and emissions. As the car decelerates, the MHSG has the ability, under certain conditions, to switch to ‘generator’ mode, recuperating energy from the crankshaft to recharge the battery.

Kia’s ‘U3’ 1.6-litre CRDi (Common-Rail Direct injection) uses Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) active emissions control technology to significantly reduce emissions. The engine therefore produces less carbon dioxide, particulate matter and NO x compared to earlier Kia diesel engines. The engine develops 134bhp and 280Nm of torque (320Nm on 7DCT versions).

Intelligent manual transmission enhances efficiency

Kia’s new intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) has been designed for a range of mild-hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) from Kia. The ‘clutch-by-wire’ system is engineered to boost fuel efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions, while retaining the same level of driver engagement as that of a conventional manual transmission. The new iMT makes its debut in the Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon and XCeed and is initially paired with the 134bhp 1.6-litre CRDi 48-volt MHEV engine.

Instead of a mechanical linkage, the iMT’s clutch operates purely electronically, and is integrated seamlessly with a 48-volt MHEV powertrain. The iMT works with the Mild-Hybrid Starter Generator (MHSG) to switch off the engine earlier than Kia’s Idle Stop & Go (ISG) start-stop system when coasting to a halt. This improves overall fuel efficiency and can reduce CO 2 emissions by around three per cent in real-world driving conditions.

The chosen gear remains engaged even with the engine is off. The engine then restarts in the same gear as soon as the driver presses either the brake or accelerator pedals, thanks to the burst of power provided by the MHSG. The transmission restarts the engine in neutral (with an open clutch) if the driver pushes the clutch pedal to change gear, or if the vehicle speed is too low for the gear that is presently engaged.

Although the iMT introduces a new clutch-by-wire technology in place of a mechanical link between driver and transmission, it retains the same ease of operation and driver engagement as a conventional manual. The clutch pedal operates in the same manner as a conventional manual, with greater controllability due to the electromechanical control of the clutch and a ‘biting point’ that enables drivers to change gears smoothly.

Kia’s new iMT has been developed at Kia’s European Technical Centre in Offenbach, Germany.

2021 Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon

The extensive range of Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon models continues as before, with ‘2’, ‘2 Nav’, ‘3’, ‘GT-Line’, ‘GT’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models on offer for the Ceed and ‘2’,’2 Nav’ and ‘3’ for the Ceed Sportswagon. For 2021, a seven-speed dual-clutch (7DCT) automatic transmission is now standard on the ‘GT’ flagship, replacing the previous six-speed manual edition. Silver Frost becomes the no-cost option on Ceed ‘GT’ models, replacing Track Red, while Blue Flame metallic is added to the colour palette for this model for 2021. Other changes include the standard fitment of city and pedestrian detection for the Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) system on all Ceed models, with cyclist protection as standard on ‘GT-Line S’ variant, manual version of the ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line’ variants and added to the optional Advanced Driving Assistance Pack (ADAP).

All diesel versions of the Ceed hatchback and Sportswagon now feature the high power 134bhp edition of the 1.6-litre CRDi ‘Smartstream’ engine mated to 48-volt mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology. Ceed hatchback and Sportswagon ‘2’, ‘2 Nav’ and ‘3’ models are paired with the brand new iMT intelligent manual transmission, with a seven-speed (7DCT) dual-clutch automatic transmission offered on the Ceed Sportswagon ‘3’ version. For the Ceed hatchback, a sporty ‘GT-Line’ edition is additionally available, mated to either the iMT intelligent manual transmission or seven-speed (7DCT) dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Kia’s all-new ‘Smartstream’ 1.5-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine is engineered to boost power and performance, while simultaneously lowering emissions. It replaces the 1.4-litre T-GDi engine previously offered across the line-up. The new powerplant is offered with a selection of equipment levels – ‘3’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ – with the choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

Ceed Hatchback Price £ Power bhp Torque Nm ‘2’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £19,700 118 172 ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 6-speed manual iMT ISG £21,870 134 280 ‘2 Nav’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £20,500 118 172 ‘2 Nav’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 6-speed manual iMT ISG £22,670 134 280 ‘3’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £22,350 118 172 ‘3’ 1.5 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £23,390 158 253 ‘3’ 1.5 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £24,490 158 253 ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 6-speed manual iMT ISG £24,460 134 280 ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £23,180 118 172 ‘GT-Line’ 1.5 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £24,220 158 253 ‘GT-Line’ 1.5 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £25,320 158 253 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 6-speed manual iMT ISG £25,290 134 280 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 7-speed auto DCT ISG £26,430 134 320 ‘GT’ 1.6 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £27,950 201 265 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.5 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £29,020 158 253

Ceed Sportswagon Price £ Power bhp Torque Nm ‘2’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £20,400 118 172 ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 6-speed manual iMT ISG £22,590 134 280 ‘2 Nav’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £21,200 118 172 ‘2 Nav’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 6-speed manual iMT ISG £23,390 134 280 ‘3’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £23,050 118 172 ‘3’ 1.5 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £24,090 158 253 ‘3’ 1.5 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £25,190 158 253 ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 6-speed manual iMT ISG £25,155 134 280 ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi MHEV 7-speed auto DCT ISG £26,255 134 320

2021 ProCeed

For 2021, the ProCeed is slimmed down to a petrol-only line-up, with the ‘Smartstream’ 1.5-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direction injection) engine replacing the outgoing 1.4-litre T-GDi unit. Power increases to 158bhp (up from 138bhp), while maximum torque rises by 4.5 per cent to 253Nm (previously 242Nm).

As with the Ceed hatchback and Sportswagon, city and pedestrian protection are added to the Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) system, and cyclist protection is available as standard on all ‘GT-Line S’ variants and manual ‘GT-Line’ or can be added with the Advanced Driving Assistance Pack (ADAP). The range of colours is extended to include Blue Flame metallic on ‘GT’ models, while the no-cost choice for the ‘GT’ becomes Silver Frost, replacing Track Red.

ProCeed Price £ Power bhp Torque Nm ‘GT-Line’ 1.5 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £25,075 158 253 ‘GT-Line’ 1.5 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £26,175 158 253 ‘GT’ 1.6 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £29,115 201 265 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.5 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £29,835 158 253

2021 XCeed

The introduction of the brand new 1.5-litre T-GDi ‘Smartstream’ engine to replace the previous 1.4-litre T-GDi powerplant is a highlight of the 2021 XCeed range, alongside the introduction of a new flagship ‘4’ grade, replacing the previous ‘First Edition’. New 48-volt mild hybrid technology is added to the diesel model, alongside iMT, Kia’s brand new intelligent Manual Transmission.

The XCeed ‘4’ crowns the revised range for 2021 and is available with a wider choice of 118bhp 1.0-litre T-GDi or 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engines. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, with the more powerful unit also offered with an optional seven-speed (7DCT) dual-clutch automatic transmission. An expanded range of seven colour options includes the distinctive Quantum Yellow premium paint found on its predecessor, the ‘First Edition’. Other key changes for 2021 includes the fitment of black leather upholstery and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Elsewhere, the choice of colours on the ‘Edition’ model has been expanded to include Phantom Black metallic, and a tyre mobility kit is now standard equipment on all versions. City and pedestrian protection are both added to the Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) system, and cyclist protection is available as standard on all ‘4’ grades, manual version of the ‘3’ grade and is optional as part of the Advanced Driving Assistance Pack (ADAP).

XCeed Price £ Power bhp Torque Nm ‘2’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £21,050 118 172 ‘Edition’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £21,205 118 172 ‘3’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £23,550 118 172 ‘3’ 1.5 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £24,550 158 253 ‘3’ 1.5 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £25,650 158 253 ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 48V 6-speed iMT ISG £26,010 134 280 ‘4’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £27,835 118 172 ‘4’ 1.5 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £28,875 158 253 ‘4’ 1.5 T-GDi 7-speed auto DCT ISG £29,975 158 253

Class-leading warranty and aftercare

Like all Kia models, the Kia Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon, ProCeed and XCeed will be available with the industry-leading seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.

SOURCE: Kia